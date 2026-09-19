Nicotine-laced gutkha, pan masala banned in Chandigarh for a year

Consumers in Chandigarh will not be able to buy gutkha or pan masala containing tobacco or nicotine for one year, with the administration imposing a fresh prohibition on these products. The restriction covers not only their sale but also their manufacture, stocking and distribution. The order, which was issued by food safety commissioner Mandip Singh Brar on September 16 and published in the administration’s gazette on September 18, applies to products sold under different names and brands. The prohibition will remain effective for one year from the date of the order. Those found manufacturing, storing, selling or distributing such products in violation of the order could face action under the applicable food safety provisions, the administration warned. (HT File)

The action has been taken under the provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006. The order also cites Regulation 2.3.4 of the Food Safety and Standards (Prohibition and Restriction on Sales) Regulations, 2011, which prohibits the use of tobacco and nicotine as ingredients in food products.

Those found manufacturing, storing, selling or distributing such products in violation of the order could face action under the applicable food safety provisions, the administration warned.

The administration said the restriction was necessary as products containing tobacco and nicotine pose health risks and that the measure was being taken in the public interest.

Recently, UT administrator Gulab Chand Kataria set September 30 as the deadline for the police and administration to eliminate the illicit drug trade. He had warned that station house officers and field staff would face action if illicit drug sales continued after the deadline.