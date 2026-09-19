3 held as Mohali police bust tractor theft gang

Police on Thursday arrested three men for allegedly stealing tractors and other agricultural equipment, recovering four tractors, three trolleys, a digging machine and eight rolls of steel electrical wire from them. Police said they are questioning the three accused to establish their role in other thefts and trace the recovered property. (HT File)

Police identified the accused as Shera, Himanshu Kumar of Ram Shergarh village in Amroha district, Uttar Pradesh, and Sameer Ansari of New Seelampur, Delhi. Police said the accused were involved in tractor thefts reported in Kharar and were being questioned about other such cases.

According to DSP Kharar-1 Ishan Singla, a Mahindra 265 DI tractor (UP-23-AU-2516) was stolen on July 29. Police registered a case under Section 303(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Sadar Kharar police station on August 5.

In another case, a red Mahindra Swaraj 744 tractor (PB-27-M-7957) was stolen on the night of September 7. Police registered a case under the same section on September 10.

During the investigation, police first arrested Shera near Hanuman Mandir on Sahibajpur Road in Raikot, Ludhiana. After questioning him, a team arrested Himanshu from Meerut. DSP said Himanshu admitted to stealing tractors and led investigators to a location where they recovered four tractors and three trolleys.

Police then arrested Sameer based on information obtained during Himanshu’s questioning. Investigators recovered a digging machine and eight rolls of steel electrical wire from him.

Police said they are questioning the three accused to establish their role in other thefts and trace the recovered property.

The operation was carried out on the directions of Mohali SSP Varun Sharma under the supervision of SP Rural Jaspinder Singh and DSP Ishan Singla. Sadar Kharar SHO inspector Sunil Kumar supervised the investigation.