Chandigarh: MC panel approves civic, infra works worth ₹6-cr

The finance and contract committee (F&CC) of Chandigarh municipal corporation (MC) accorded approval to various developmental agenda items amounting to ₹6 crores. The meeting was held on Friday under the chairmanship of mayor Saurabh Joshi. (HT File)

The meeting was held on Friday under the chairmanship of mayor Saurabh Joshi. MC commissioner Amit Kumar, and other committee members namely Harjeet Singh, Jasbeer Singh Bunty, Rajinder Kumar Sharma and Yogesh Dhingra attended the meeting.

Special commissioner Harpreet Singh Sudan, and other senior officers of the MC were also present.

The committee considered and approved various proposals aimed at improving civic infrastructure, water supply, sanitation, roads, parks, public facilities and other essential amenities across the UT.

The committee approved a special repair of the approach road to the cattle pond near the MRF Centre in Industrial Area Phase-I through the provision and fixing of 80-mm-thick interlocking paver blocks at an estimated cost of ₹7 lakh. It also approved the purchase of six petrol-engine hedge trimmer machines at a cost of ₹3 lakh for the maintenance of hedges and shrubs in gardens, green belts and parks across the city.

To improve recreational facilities, the committee approved the construction of walking tracks in various parks of Sector 34 at an estimated cost of ₹32 lakh. Walking tracks will also be constructed in parks near House number 2636 and House number 2509 in Sector 47-C at a cost of ₹20 lakh, while another walking track will be developed in the park behind the petrol pump in Sector 28-B at an estimated cost of ₹9 lakh. A circular-shaped hut with pipe benches will also be installed at the Fragrance Garden in Sector 36 at a cost of ₹3 lakh. In addition, pipe benches will be provided in the market area adjoining the V-4 road in Sector 40, from the 39/40 light point to the 40/41 light point, at an estimated cost of ₹3 lakh.

The committee also approved the upgradation of the scooter market in Sector 40-C at an estimated cost of ₹15 lakh. The peripheral flooring of Sadar Bazar Market in Sector 19-C will be upgraded at an estimated cost of ₹44 lakh. Missing stainless-steel house indicator boards will be provided and fixed in Sectors 36, 42 and 52 and Attawa village at a cost of ₹3 lakh.

Water supply infra works cleared

Several works related to water supply infrastructure were also cleared. The committee approved the raising of 1,656 house water-meter chambers in the Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) EWS four-storey small flats in Sector 56, covering 31 blocks, at an estimated cost of ₹36 lakh. Repair and renovation of the 45 million gallons per day (MGD) and 25 MGD filtration plants and the backwash well at Water Works, Sector 39, was approved at a cost of ₹47 lakh. The water-supply distribution network in Ramdarbar will be augmented and strengthened, along with allied works, at an estimated cost of ₹13 lakh.

The committee further approved the laying of a four-inch ductile iron (DI) water-supply pipeline from Tubewell Booster RN-115 to the gas agency in Sector 25 at an estimated cost of ₹13 lakh. In Cheap House, Sector 19-C, old, brittle, damaged and encroached water-supply pipelines will be replaced with four-inch and six-inch pipelines to prevent contamination and address low-pressure complaints, at an estimated cost of ₹19 lakh. Similarly, a four-inch DI K-7 class water-supply pipeline will be laid in place of damaged, brittle and rusted CI pipelines in lanes 2725 to 2768 of Sector 22-C at an estimated cost of ₹13 lakh.

Other water and civic infrastructure works approved by the committee include reconstruction of the tubewell chamber and boundary wall at Tubewell Booster RN-112, along with construction of a toilet block at Tubewell Booster CRPF, Ramdarbar Phase-1, at an estimated cost of ₹39 lakh. Sewer lines, storm-water drainage and water-supply infrastructure will also be provided and laid in Janta Colony near Indira Colony in Ward number 4, Sector 13, at an estimated cost of ₹10 lakh.

Road and pedestrian infrastructure also featured prominently among the approved works. The committee sanctioned repair and reconstruction of damaged internal streets in Ramdarbar Phase-1 and 2 at an estimated cost of ₹35 lakh. The existing pedestrian path along the V-4 road in Sector 49 will be repaired at a cost of ₹26 lakh, while a new pedestrian path will be constructed along the V-5 road berm in Sector 63 at an estimated cost of ₹23 lakh.

Works approved to improve parks, public spaces

Several works have also been approved to improve parks, green belts and public spaces. New huts and PCC benches will be provided in various parks and green belts of Sectors 52 and 61 and Kajheri at an estimated cost of ₹7 lakh. Ornamental plants and shrubs will be planted in various green belts and parks of Sector 42 at a cost of ₹8 lakh. Special repair and painting of toe walls, MS flat railings and gates in various parks of Indira Colony, Manimajra and Sector 32 will be undertaken at an estimated cost of ₹17 lakh. Similar repair and painting works for toe walls, MS flat railings and gates in the green belt and various parks of Sectors 2, 9 and 10 have been approved at a cost of ₹23 lakh.

Public sanitation facilities will also be strengthened. A public toilet block near Booth number 67 at the meat market in Sector 31 will be renovated at an estimated cost of ₹21 lakh, while a new public toilet will be constructed at the Indira Colony Green Belt in Manimajra at a cost of ₹12 lakh. A sanitation booth for Safai Karamcharies will also be constructed at SSK, Sector 47, at an estimated cost of ₹32 lakh.

The committee approved the special repair of the community centre in Sector 38 at an estimated cost of ₹9 lakh. In Behlana village, the anganwadi centre will be renovated, along with construction of a kitchen and toilet, at an estimated cost of ₹8 lakh. The sampark centre at Kaimbwala village will undergo special repair, painting and renovation at an estimated cost of ₹2 lakh.

In Dadumajra Colony, overhead height-restriction barriers will be provided and fixed at various locations at an estimated cost of ₹3 lakh. The committee also approved the procurement of two electric staff cars for senior officials of the MC against condemned or auctioned staff cars at an estimated cost of ₹48 lakh.

The F&CC further approved the extension of the lease period of the night shelter/Rain Basera building situated at Pocket numbers. 2 and 3, Manimajra, which has been leased to the Sadhna Society for Mentally handicapped Children for running a school, for an additional period of three years from January 25, 2025, to January 24, 2028.

Besides the developmental works, the committee also approved the inclusion of entertainment expenses and reimbursement expenses for the post of special commissioner of MC.