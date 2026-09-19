Money laundering case: ED gets 7-day custody of DIG Bhullar’s aide

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday secured seven-day custody of “middleman” Krishanu Sharda, an alleged aide of suspended Punjab Police deputy inspector general (DIG) Harcharan Singh Bhullar, in connection with a money-laundering probe linked to the bribery case against the senior police officer. A previous CBI search of his residence had resulted in the recovery of around ₹21 lakh cash. (HT Photo)

Phone details revealed repeated communications with Bhullar: ED

The ED had sought 14-day remand, stating that it needed to ascertain the source and nature of unexplained cash and deposits allegedly found in Sharda’s possession and accounts, identify other persons or entities involved in the receipt, movement, concealment or utilisation of the alleged proceeds of crime, and confront him with financial records, digital evidence and statements collected during the investigation.

It further alleged that Sharda had knowingly accepted ₹5 lakh illegal gratification on behalf of Bhullar which constituted the “proceeds of crime” arising from the scheduled offence in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) case.

The ED also stated before the court that forensic examination of the mobile phones of Sharda and Bhullar revealed repeated WhatsApp communications between the two during the relevant period. Searches at Sharda’s premises also led to the seizure of ₹8 lakh cash, while a cumulative balance of ₹1 crore, including nearly ₹9 lakh in bank accounts, was found across various bank, post-office accounts and investments, the ED told the court. A previous CBI search of his residence had resulted in the recovery of around ₹21 lakh cash.

Can explain asset accumulation, says Sharda’s counsel

Opposing the ED’s remand plea, Sharda’s counsel argued that he had been a national-level hockey player since the age of 16 and that his grandfather was an international hockey player. The defence said the approximately ₹1 crore in assets could not be presumed to have been accumulated stealthily and that Sharda would explain his assets during his statement to the ED. The lawyer also argued that 14 days of custody was unreasonable.

The court of special judge Bhawna Jain held that custodial interrogation was necessary at this stage and partly allowed the ED’s application, granting seven days’ remand.

The ED arrested him Friday 11 am with the court directing the agency to produce him before it on September 25.