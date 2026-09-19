At 20°C, Chandigarh’s night temperature drops to lowest in 8 years

The city recorded its lowest minimum temperature in eight years on Friday, with the mercury dropping to 20°C, four degrees below normal, due to the combined effect of a western disturbance and rain in parts of Himachal Pradesh, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). IMD Chandigarh director Surender Paul said the drop is likely to be temporary as rain is unlikely in the coming days and clear skies are expected to push the temperatures up. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

The minimum temperature dipped from 21.8°C on Thursday to 20°C on Friday. The last time Chandigarh recorded a minimum of 20°C was on September 24, 2018. The temperature was lower in 2015, when it slid to 19.8°C on September 30.

IMD Chandigarh director Surender Paul said the western disturbance, along with rain in parts of Himachal, brought colder winds to Chandigarh, which lies at the foothills of the Himalayas.

The drop is likely to be temporary as rain is unlikely in the coming days and clear skies are expected to push the temperatures up, Paul said. He added that the mercury rise won’t be too high given that September is nearing its end and the city may start experiencing the onset of winter soon.

The maximum temperature also dropped slightly, from 34.5°C on Thursday to 34°C on Friday, but remained a degree above normal. Over the next three days, the maximum temperature is expected to remain between 35°C and 37°C, while the minimum is likely to stay between 22°C and 24°C.