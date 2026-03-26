Mumbai auto driver says he earns ₹2,500 a day after expenses: ' ₹75,000 mahine ka kama rahe hain'

A Mumbai auto driver has gone viral after claiming that he earns around ₹75,000 a month, sparking a debate online about income, effort and job stability. In a video shared by Instagram user Utkarsh Verma, the auto driver said that he earns about ₹2,500 a day on average - even after accounting for expenses. The auto driver said that he earns about ₹2,500 a day on average. (Instagram/@uvichar_)

The video begins with Verma saying he was speaking to the driver about how Mumbai is an expensive city. While agreeing, the driver said there is also a lot of money to be made. “Yahan paisa itna hai, barsata hai,” he says, adding that the only challenge is finding the right opportunity.

He then tells Verma that his average daily earnings are around ₹2,500 after expenses. Based on this, Verma notes that the monthly income comes to roughly ₹75,000.

Building on the claim, Verma compares the earnings with entry-level corporate salaries, pointing out that many fresh graduates do not earn as much in their first jobs. He also suggests that driving an auto in Mumbai can offer better income potential, along with daily interactions and networking opportunities, compared to “sitting in a cubicle.”

“ ₹75,000 is the average. If you work a little harder, you can earn around ₹1 lakh… minimum ₹60,000,” he says in the video.