Mumbai auto driver says he earns ₹2,500 a day after expenses: ' ₹75,000 mahine ka kama rahe hain'
A Mumbai auto driver has claimed that he earns ₹2,500 daily after expenses. The video has sparked a discussion on income, job stability and corporate salary.
A Mumbai auto driver has gone viral after claiming that he earns around ₹75,000 a month, sparking a debate online about income, effort and job stability. In a video shared by Instagram user Utkarsh Verma, the auto driver said that he earns about ₹2,500 a day on average - even after accounting for expenses.
The video begins with Verma saying he was speaking to the driver about how Mumbai is an expensive city. While agreeing, the driver said there is also a lot of money to be made. “Yahan paisa itna hai, barsata hai,” he says, adding that the only challenge is finding the right opportunity.
He then tells Verma that his average daily earnings are around ₹2,500 after expenses. Based on this, Verma notes that the monthly income comes to roughly ₹75,000.
Building on the claim, Verma compares the earnings with entry-level corporate salaries, pointing out that many fresh graduates do not earn as much in their first jobs. He also suggests that driving an auto in Mumbai can offer better income potential, along with daily interactions and networking opportunities, compared to “sitting in a cubicle.”
“ ₹75,000 is the average. If you work a little harder, you can earn around ₹1 lakh… minimum ₹60,000,” he says in the video.
Watch the video below:
(Also Read: ‘Full-time content creator’ reveals jaw-dropping rent for 2BHK in Mumbai)
How did social media react?
The clip quickly drew mixed reactions online, with users weighing the earnings against the nature of work.
“True, but it’s not just about the amount. An auto driver may earn more some months, but he’s on the streets all day heat, traffic, uncertainty, no fixed hours. A 20–30k salaried job usually comes with stability, routine, and a bit more comfort. Different lives, different trade-offs. Money alone doesn’t tell the full story,” one user said.
“Yeah India's income stats are extremely biased due to large unorganised sector,” commented another.
“Respect don't come because of earning 30k it's all about what are you doing do you have basic knowledge he doesn't get any promotion or anything he don't gain knowledge he is not getting professional discipline and who is respecting even a 30k job person minimum criteria in my village to get respect is 60k,” wrote a third user.
“How can you compare a freshers salary with this? If you work enough in starting years you can easily get hike after 2 years and that will be atleast double or triple,” expressed another.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORBhavya Sukheja
Bhavya Sukheja is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 6 years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in covering stories that reflect everyday human experiences, with a focus on viral videos, social media trends, and human-interest features that inform readers while sparking meaningful conversations. She loves chasing page views and finding stories that tug at readers’ heartstrings. Known for her strong news sense, Bhavya has a keen ability to spot emerging trends and craft angles that transform viral moments into impactful narratives. Her coverage spans pop culture, entertainment, global affairs, and the internet’s most talked-about topics, helping readers better understand the context behind what is trending online. Before joining Hindustan Times, Bhavya worked with Republic World and NDTV, where she developed her skills in real-time reporting and digital storytelling. Working in fast-paced newsrooms helped her build an editorial approach that prioritises accuracy, clarity, and audience engagement. Bhavya is driven by a curiosity about how people communicate and connect in the digital age. She is particularly interested in stories that highlight cultural shifts, shared emotions, and the evolving nature of online conversations. When she is not tracking trends or producing stories, Bhavya enjoys unplugging and spending time with her cat.Read More