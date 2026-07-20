CJP Parliament March 2026 LIVE: Wangchuk ready to end fast on 3 conditions; heavy security at Jantar Mantar
CJP Parliament March 2026 LIVE: The CJP march, proposed on the first day of the Monsoon Session of the Parliament, has not yet received the go-ahead by the Delhi Police, which has imposed prohibitory orders across much of the New Delhi.
- 25 Sec agoDCP Sachin Sharma, Additional DCP at protest site
- 2 Mins agoRAF takes positions, DCP engages in dialogue with CJP spokesperson Saurav Das
- 6 Mins agoRiot control vehicle at Jantar Mantar
- 7 Mins agoBarricades installed near Janpath metro gate
- 13 Mins agoSecurity arrangements stay put at entry-exit point towards Kerala House
- 15 Mins agoSurveillance vehicle, CCTV installed on barricade removed from protest site
- 35 Mins agoBarricades installed, heavy security at Jantar Mantar
CJP Parliament March 2026 LIVE: Heavy security has been deployed at the Jantar Mantar ahead of the Cockroach Janta Party's proposed march to Parliament on Monday, even as crowds continued to swell at the site. Police personnel were deployed at the site, with a riot control vehicle entering the venue early on Monday. The CJP continues its protest at the site demanding the resignation of union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET paper leak and other issues....Read More
The CJP march, proposed on the first day of the Monsoon Session of the Parliament, has not yet received the go-ahead by the Delhi Police, which had denied permission and imposed prohibitory orders across much of the New Delhi.
Meanwhile, activist Sonam Wangchuk, who has been on an indefinite hunger strike for over 20 days now, has set conditions on which he would end fasting. Wagchuk has urged the Centre to accept responsibility for recent failures in the education system or for the Members of Parliament (MPs) to assure him that the issue would be raised in Parliament. On Saturday last week, Wangchuk, was forcibly removed from Jantar Mantar by Delhi Police and put in Safdarjung Hospital.
Security measures at the site, Section 163 imposed
Heavy security was deployed at the protest site, with barricades being installed at the back side (Kerala House) to block one of the approach roads to the protest site. Barricades have been put up on Tolstoy Marg – one of the main entry points to the site – leaving a small entrance left for people to enter as of now. Police personnel maintained vigil, with a riot control vehicle also seen entering the site.
The Delhi Police has, meanwhile, imposed prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the BNSS. Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Sachin Sharma issued a public advisory on X on Sunday, stating that the "Delhi Police categorically clarifies that no permission has been sought or granted for any such protest march/procession."
CJP Parliament March 2026 LIVE: DCP Sachin Sharma, Additional DCP at protest site
CJP Parliament March 2026 LIVE: Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Sachin Sharma and Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Anand Mishra were at the protest site on Monday.
CJP Parliament March 2026 LIVE: RAF takes positions, DCP engages in dialogue with CJP spokesperson Saurav Das
CJP Parliament March 2026 LIVE: The Rapid Action Force (RAF) has taken positions at the protest site. Meanwhile, the Deputy Commissioner of Police engaged in dialogue with CJP spokesperson Saurav Das early on Monday.
CJP Parliament March 2026 LIVE: Riot control vehicle at Jantar Mantar
CJP Parliament March 2026 LIVE: Amid heavy security arrangements, a riot control vehicle was seen entering the protest site.
CJP Parliament March 2026 LIVE: Barricades installed near Janpath metro gate
CJP Parliament March 2026 LIVE: Barricades have been installed near the Janpath Metro Station Gate 2.
CJP Parliament March 2026 LIVE: Security arrangements stay put at entry-exit point towards Kerala House
CJP Parliament March 2026 LIVE: The security arrangements at the entry-exit point towards Kerala House saw no change, as search and frisking through DFMDs and manually by personnel continued.
CJP Parliament March 2026 LIVE: Surveillance vehicle, CCTV installed on barricade removed from protest site
CJP Parliament March 2026 LIVE: A CCTV camera installed on one of the barricades at the site was removed early on Monday, with the search and frisking of people also being stopped at the entry point near Free Church.
Meanwhile, the Ekshana van, which is a surveillance vehicle fitted with face recognitions cameras, has also been removed from the protest venue. Power supply to the door frame metal detectors (DFMDs) has also been discontinued.
CJP Parliament March 2026 LIVE: Barricades installed, heavy security at Jantar Mantar
CJP Parliament March 2026 LIVE: Security personnel were deployed outside the Jantar Mantar in Delhi ahead of the proposed march to Parliament by the Cockroach Janta Party.
Early on Monday morning, barricades were installed at the back side (Kerala House) to block one of the approach roads to the protest site. Barricades have been put up on Tolstoy Marg – one of the main entry points to the site – leaving a small entrance left for people to enter as of now. The protestors had initially raised objections to this, but were later asked by volunteers to not engage.