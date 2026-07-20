CJI Surya Kant's ‘cockroach’ comment back in focus as MP says ‘thanks’ amid CJP march

Chief Justice of India Surya Kant's remark from May that used the words “cockroaches” and “parasites” for some sections of jobless youth was back in focus on Monday after Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut paid thanks to the CJI for the protest movement led by Cockroach Janta Party, a satirical outfit formed as a reaction to his comment. A policeman wields his baton against demonstrators following a clash during a march by supporters of Cockroach Janta Party towards Parliament on the opening day of its Monsoon Session, demanding the resignation of education minister Dharmendra Pradhan over exam paper leaks, near Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on July 20, 2026. (Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters)

“Chief Justice of the Supreme Court, my lord Suryakant ji. The credit for today's great movement goes to just this one person! For bringing the dead of the country back to life,” Raut posted on X.

Thousands of CJP supporters were stopped by security forces while attempting to march towards Parliament on the opening day of the Monsoon Session. The government did later speak to the leaders of the CJP, though a deadlock persisted over the demand to sack education minister Dharmendra Pradhan for the NEET-UG paper leak and other issues.

What Raut said Raut also said, ahead of the ‘Sansad Chalo’ march, that the government had initially dismissed voices such as activist Sonam Wangchuk and CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke as minor distractions, “believing it could crush the ‘cockroaches’,” but that the movement had instead proven resilient and drawn support nationwide.

He then went on to post the message on X directed at the CJI, also tagging Wangchuk, who is in hospital, and Union home minister Amit Shah, with whom Pradhan met earlier in the day though details of the meeting were not public.