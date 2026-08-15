IND vs WAL Highlights, Hockey World Cup 2026: Harmanpreet brace powers India past Wales in World Cup opener
IND vs WAL, Hockey World Cup 2026: India opened their Hockey World Cup campaign with a 3-1 win over Wales, making a confident start to their bid to end a 51-year wait for another world title.
- 6:27 PM IST, Aug 15Harmanpreet brace powers India to opening win
- 6:08 PM IST, Aug 15India start their campaign with a win
- 6:06 PM IST, Aug 15GREAT CHANCE FOR INDIA
- 6:02 PM IST, Aug 15Penalty stroke for Wales
- 5:58 PM IST, Aug 15Penalty corner for Wales
- 5:54 PM IST, Aug 15India inside the striking zone
- 5:49 PM IST, Aug 15Start of the last quarter
- 5:47 PM IST, Aug 15End of the third quarter
- 5:43 PM IST, Aug 15Penalty Corner for India
- 5:41 PM IST, Aug 15Wales moving in
- 5:40 PM IST, Aug 15India looking for the third goal
- 5:37 PM IST, Aug 15India looking to maintain possession
- 5:31 PM IST, Aug 15India looking to kill the game in the third quarter
- 5:20 PM IST, Aug 15Halftime
- 5:19 PM IST, Aug 15Chance for India!!!
- 5:15 PM IST, Aug 15Wales on the move
- 5:10 PM IST, Aug 15Wales not allowed to get a grip of the game
- 5:08 PM IST, Aug 15LAPSE IN DEFENCE!!!!
- 5:06 PM IST, Aug 15Close but missed!!!
- 5:05 PM IST, Aug 15Start of the second quarter
- 5:02 PM IST, Aug 15End of first Quarter
- 4:59 PM IST, Aug 15Penalty corner for India
- 4:54 PM IST, Aug 15Harmanpreet Singh on the pitch
- 4:53 PM IST, Aug 15India getting their act together
- 4:49 PM IST, Aug 15First penalty corner for India
- 4:46 PM IST, Aug 15Wales playing the more attacking game
- 4:43 PM IST, Aug 15Wales in the D box
- 4:42 PM IST, Aug 15India looking to read Wales
- 4:41 PM IST, Aug 15Wales looking to be resilient
- 4:40 PM IST, Aug 15Here we go
- 4:35 PM IST, Aug 15We are all set for the game to start
- 4:28 PM IST, Aug 15India's starting XI is here
- 4:23 PM IST, Aug 15India face heavyweight path to World Cup glory
- 4:17 PM IST, Aug 15Wales arrive as underdogs, but not without belief
- 4:12 PM IST, Aug 15India arrive with momentum from Europe
- 4:06 PM IST, Aug 15Furlong and Draper lead Wales' key threats
- 4:01 PM IST, Aug 15Harmanpreet leads India's key men
- 3:57 PM IST, Aug 15Wales return after breakthrough 2023 campaign
- 3:46 PM IST, Aug 15India's World Cup story carries on golden peak
- 3:34 PM IST, Aug 15India begin another World Cup quest
IND vs WAL Highlights, Hockey World Cup 2026: India began their bid to end a 51-year wait for Hockey World Cup glory with a commanding 3-1 victory over Wales in their Pool D opener. Sanjay broke the deadlock from a penalty corner before captain Harmanpreet Singh took control, converting twice from penalty corners to complete a brace and put the contest beyond Wales. Though they got a goal back in the fourth quarter, the match was well beyond them by then. India established a two-goal cushion in the opening quarter, went into half-time 2-0 ahead and added the third after the break. It was precisely the assured start Craig Fulton's side needed before the difficulty rises considerably with England awaiting them next in Pool D....Read More
IND vs WAL Highlights, Hockey World Cup 2026: Harmanpreet brace powers India to opening win
IND vs WAL LIVE Score, Hockey World Cup 2026: India made their set-piece strength count in a 3-1 victory over Wales, with captain Harmanpreet Singh scoring twice from penalty corners. India established a 2-0 lead in the opening quarter before Harmanpreet struck again in the third to effectively seal the contest. Wales pulled one back late through Sam Welsh, but India comfortably protected their advantage to begin the World Cup with a win.
IND vs WAL LIVE Score, Hockey World Cup 2026: India start their campaign with a win
IND vs WAL LIVE Score, Hockey World Cup 2026: There is the hooter. End of the fourth quarter. India win the match 3-1, just the ideal start for the Indian team. Harmanpreet Singh finishes as the star with a brace, and Sanjay had the other goal to his name.
IND - 3:1 - WAL (FT)
IND vs WAL LIVE Score, Hockey World Cup 2026: GREAT CHANCE FOR INDIA
IND vs WAL LIVE Score, Hockey World Cup 2026: Brilliant play from India, circle entry, but great effort from the goalkeeper. The score line stays the same as we approach the end of the match.
IND - 3:1 - WAL (14') (4th Q)
IND vs WAL LIVE Score, Hockey World Cup 2026: Penalty stroke for Wales
IND vs WAL LIVE Score, Hockey World Cup 2026: Wales with a brilliant move. Penalty stroke given!!! Wales want the goal, and the review has been taken. GOAL!!! The ball was inside the goal before the whistle, so Wales got their first goal of the World Cup.
IND -3:1 - WAL (11') (4th Q)
IND vs WAL LIVE Score, Hockey World Cup 2026: Penalty corner for Wales
IND vs WAL LIVE Score, Hockey World Cup 2026: Wales get a penalty corner. This is a chance for them to get at least one back. Great try!!! But a brilliant save by the Indian goalkeeper.
IND - 3:0 - WAL (10') (4th Q)
IND vs WAL LIVE Score, Hockey World Cup 2026: India inside the striking zone
IND vs WAL LIVE Score, Hockey World Cup 2026: Overhead pass from the right flank, great stick work and the Indian team is inside the D box, but Wales defend it this time.
IND - 3:0 - WAL (6') (4th Q)
IND vs WAL LIVE Score, Hockey World Cup 2026: Start of the last quarter
IND vs WAL LIVE Score, Hockey World Cup 2026: The fourth and last quarter has started for India. The orange army (new jersey from this tournament) would look to add to the lead and be in a strong position.
IND - 3:0 - WAL (1') (4th Q)
IND vs WAL LIVE Score, Hockey World Cup 2026: End of the third quarter
IND vs WAL LIVE Score, Hockey World Cup 2026: The hooter sounds; India have added one more goal in those 15 minutes. Harmanpreet Singh has a brace under his belt.
IND - 3:0 - WAL
IND vs WAL LIVE Score, Hockey World Cup 2026: Penalty Corner for India
IND vs WAL LIVE Score, Hockey World Cup 2026: Penalty Corner for India. Great chance for India to extend their lead….
GOAL!!!!! Harmanpreet Singh with a dragflick, and that is the third goal for India.
IND - 3:0 - WAL (13') (3rd Q)
IND vs WAL LIVE Score, Hockey World Cup 2026: Wales moving in
IND vs WAL LIVE Score, Hockey World Cup 2026: Wales are moving in. They are trying to get one back, but the Indian defence stays resolute.
IND - 2:0 - WAL (13') (3rd Q)
IND vs WAL LIVE Score, Hockey World Cup 2026: India looking for the third goal
IND vs WAL LIVE Score, Hockey World Cup 2026: India dominating the midfield, and they are searching hard for the third goal. A third goal at this stage will more or less kill this game.
IND -2:0 - WAL (10') (3rd Q)
IND vs WAL LIVE Score, Hockey World Cup 2026: India looking to maintain possession
IND vs WAL LIVE Score, Hockey World Cup 2026: India are trying to rotate the game within themselves, and keep the possession. Wales are giving their best to penetrate the Indian defence.
IND - 2:0 - WAL (8') (3rd Q)
IND vs WAL LIVE Score, Hockey World Cup 2026: India looking to kill the game in the third quarter
IND vs WAL LIVE Score, Hockey World Cup 2026: The third quarter starts. India lead 2-0 but they have not yet killed the game. Wales will be looking to make a comeback in the next two quarters.
IND -2:0 - WAL (2') (3rd Q)
IND vs WAL LIVE Score, Hockey World Cup 2026: Halftime
IND vs WAL LIVE Score, Hockey World Cup 2026: There is the hooter. No changes to the scoreline in the second quarter. India reach halftime with a 2-0 lead.
IND -2:0 - WAL (HT)
IND vs WAL LIVE Score, Hockey World Cup 2026: Chance for India!!!
IND vs WAL LIVE Score, Hockey World Cup 2026: Brilliant move from the left flank and chance, missed!!!! Probably a pass too many there. An earlier shot could have given India their third goal.
IND -2:0 - WAL (15') (2nd Q)
IND vs WAL LIVE Score, Hockey World Cup 2026: Wales on the move
IND vs WAL LIVE Score, Hockey World Cup 2026: A move from Wales, and another great example of deep defending from India.
IND -2:0 - WAL (11') (2nd Q)
IND vs WAL LIVE Score, Hockey World Cup 2026: Wales not allowed to get a grip of the game
IND vs WAL LIVE Score, Hockey World Cup 2026: The Indian midfield is not letting the Wales team come into the game. The best part is that India is not allowing Wales to pick up the rhythm. Although, Wales have got three nice chances, overall India have looked the better team.
IND - 2:0 - WAL (6') (2nd Q)
IND vs WAL LIVE Score, Hockey World Cup 2026: LAPSE IN DEFENCE!!!!
IND vs WAL LIVE Score, Hockey World Cup 2026: Lapse in defence and a brilliant pass from Wales. The Indian goalkeeper shows great composure and calm to prevent that goal. India cannot let complacency get them in this game.
IND - 2:0 - WAL (4') (2nd Q)
IND vs WAL LIVE Score, Hockey World Cup 2026: Close but missed!!!
IND vs WAL LIVE Score, Hockey World Cup 2026: Variation from India; they try to go indirect, but no goal.
IND - 2:0 - WAL (2') (2nd Q)
IND vs WAL LIVE Score, Hockey World Cup 2026: Start of the second quarter
IND vs WAL LIVE Score, Hockey World Cup 2026: The second quarter starts and India are on the move early. Another penalty corner for India.
IND vs WAL LIVE Score, Hockey World Cup 2026: End of first Quarter
IND vs WAL LIVE Score, Hockey World Cup 2026: India dominate the first quarter. There is the hooter. India end the first 15 minutes with a 2-0 lead.
IND - 2:0 - WAL (1st Quarter)
IND vs WAL LIVE Score, Hockey World Cup 2026: Penalty corner for India
IND vs WAL LIVE Score, Hockey World Cup 2026: Another brilliant move and India earn a penalty corner. Shot, OH!!!! Just missed.
IND - 2:0 - WAL (14') (1st Q)
IND vs WAL LIVE Score, Hockey World Cup 2026: Harmanpreet Singh on the pitch
IND vs WAL LIVE Score, Hockey World Cup 2026: Harmanpreet Singh on the pitch. The shot taken and GOAL!!!!! India take a 2-0 lead. This time, it is Captain Harmanpreet Singh. Brilliant from team India!!!!
IND - 2:0 - WAL (11') (1st Q)
IND vs WAL LIVE Score, Hockey World Cup 2026: India getting their act together
IND vs WAL LIVE Score, Hockey World Cup 2026: The goal has boosted the confidence of the Indian team. They are now looking much more coordinated, and as I type, India earns another penalty corner.
IND - 2:0 - WAL (10') (1st Q)
IND vs WAL LIVE Score, Hockey World Cup 2026: First penalty corner for India
IND vs WAL LIVE Score, Hockey World Cup 2026: A very well-crafted shot from India, and they get the first penalty corner of the game. Let us see how this turns out for India…. Shot and deflected away by the Wales defence. They get a retake.
GOAL!!!!! India get the first goal of the match. Brilliant from India, Sanjay gets the goal with the dragflick, and the best part is Harmanpreet was on a break during the move.
IND - 1:0 - WAL (8') (1st Q)
IND vs WAL LIVE Score, Hockey World Cup 2026: Wales playing the more attacking game
IND vs WAL LIVE Score, Hockey World Cup 2026: So far, Wales look to be the more positive team. India look like they are still trying to reach the perfect rhythm.
IND - 0:0 - WAL (6') (1st Q)
IND vs WAL LIVE Score, Hockey World Cup 2026: Wales in the D box
IND vs WAL LIVE Score, Hockey World Cup 2026: Great penetration, and Wales take the shot, but a brilliant effort from the Indian goalkeeper.
IND - 0:0 - WAL (3') (1st Q)
IND vs WAL LIVE Score, Hockey World Cup 2026: India looking to read Wales
IND vs WAL LIVE Score, Hockey World Cup 2026: India not going for full press, they are trying to get an idea of the Wales strategy and line up.
IND vs WAL LIVE Score, Hockey World Cup 2026: Wales looking to be resilient
IND vs WAL LIVE Score, Hockey World Cup 2026: Early moments in the game, but Wales looking to be resilient against the Indian forward line.
IND vs WAL LIVE Score, Hockey World Cup 2026: Here we go
IND vs WAL LIVE Score, Hockey World Cup 2026: The national anthems of the two teams are done. And, here we go with the live action….
IND vs WAL LIVE Score, Hockey World Cup 2026: We are all set for the game to start
IND vs WAL LIVE Score, Hockey World Cup 2026: The umpires take the field, followed by the players of the two teams. We are all set to get going with the new action.
IND vs WAL LIVE Score, Hockey World Cup 2026: India's starting XI is here
IND vs WAL LIVE Score, Hockey World Cup 2026: India's starting XI for the match is here -
India starting XI - Suraj Karkera; Harmanpreet, Jarmanpreet, Rajinder, Sanjay, Hardik, Manpreet, Sumit, Sukhjeet, Mandeep, Abhishek
Subs: Mohith HS, Nilakanta, Aditya Lalage, Dilpreet, Shilanand, Yashdeep, Amit Rohidas.
IND vs WAL LIVE Score, Hockey World Cup 2026: India face heavyweight path to World Cup glory
IND vs WAL LIVE Score, Hockey World Cup 2026: India have the pedigree to mount a serious challenge, but the road is packed with heavyweights. England are already waiting in their pool, while Belgium, the Netherlands, Australia and defending champions Germany headline the wider field. Ranked eighth in the world entering the tournament, India may not start among the outright favourites, but consecutive Olympic bronzes and the 2025 Asia Cup title underline their ability to challenge the elite.
IND vs WAL LIVE Score, Hockey World Cup 2026: Wales arrive as underdogs, but not without belief
IND vs WAL LIVE Score, Hockey World Cup 2026: Wales enter as clear underdogs against India, but their recent rise makes them dangerous opponents. They qualified by finishing third at the 2026 World Cup qualifier in Santiago, having also won the EuroHockey Championship II in 2025. Gareth Furlong's penalty-corner threat and Jacob Draper's experience give them weapons capable of troubling stronger sides if India allow the contest to remain close.
IND vs WAL LIVE Score, Hockey World Cup 2026: India arrive with momentum from Europe
IND vs WAL LIVE Score, Hockey World Cup 2026: India enter the World Cup encouraged by a strong finish to their FIH Pro League campaign. Craig Fulton's side recorded notable victories over world champions Germany and Olympic champions Netherlands during their European leg, while also beating Pakistan twice and overcoming England in a shootout. Despite finishing eighth overall, those results offer signs of improvement against elite opposition heading into the World Cup.
IND vs WAL LIVE Score, Hockey World Cup 2026: Furlong and Draper lead Wales' key threats
IND vs WAL LIVE Score, Hockey World Cup 2026: Captain Gareth Furlong brings vast experience and remains Wales' major penalty corner threat, having scored twice in the World Cup qualifying play-off against Poland. Jacob Draper, a two-time Great Britain Olympian, supplies energy and defensive steel through midfield, while Jake Pritchard offers a proven goal threat after scoring seven times during Wales' triumphant EuroHockey Championship II campaign in 2025.
IND vs WAL LIVE Score, Hockey World Cup 2026: Harmanpreet leads India's key men
IND vs WAL LIVE Score, Hockey World Cup 2026: Captain Harmanpreet Singh remains India's biggest weapon, particularly from penalty corners, while midifielders Hardik Singh and Manpreet Singh provide creativity and vast experience. Manpreet enters his fourth World Cup with 417 international caps. Up from, Abhishek brings pace and goalscoring threat after finishing the 2025 Asia Cup with six goals, while Mandeep Singh offers another experienced presence inside the circle.
IND vs WAL LIVE Score, Hockey World Cup 2026: Wales return after breakthrough 2023 campaign
IND vs WAL LIVE Score, Hockey World Cup 2026: Wales are only at the beginning of their World Cup story. Their first appearance came in 2023, when they finished 11th in India after waiting more than 50 years to reach the tournament. They also recorded their maiden World Cup victory during that campaign. Now back for a second successive edition, Wales arrive having already turned qualification from a historic breakthrough into something more familiar.
IND vs WAL LIVE Score, Hockey World Cup 2026: India's World Cup story carries on golden peak
IND vs WAL LIVE Score, Hockey World Cup 2026: India's Hockey World Cup history is defined by a brilliant early run and a long wiat since. They won bronze in the inaugural edition 1971 edition, finished runners-up in 1973 and then lifted their only title in 1975. That triumph in Kuala Lumpur remains India's last World Cup medal, leaving successive generations trying to restore the country to the podium after more than five decades.
IND vs WAL LIVE Score, Hockey World Cup 2026: India begin another World Cup quest
IND vs WAL LIVE Score, Hockey World Cup 2026: India step into the World Cup stage carrying expectations shaped by recent Olympic success but also by a long wait for global glory. Wales offer the first examination of how quickly Harmanpreet Singh and his men can settle into the tournament, impose their attacking game and avoid an early stumble in a demanding group.