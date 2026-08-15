IND vs WAL Highlights, Hockey World Cup 2026: Harmanpreet brace powers India past Wales in World Cup opener

IND vs WAL LIVE Score, Hockey World Cup 2026: A very well-crafted shot from India, and they get the first penalty corner of the game. Let us see how this turns out for India…. Shot and deflected away by the Wales defence. They get a retake.

GOAL!!!!! India get the first goal of the match. Brilliant from India, Sanjay gets the goal with the dragflick, and the best part is Harmanpreet was on a break during the move.

IND - 1:0 - WAL (8') (1st Q)