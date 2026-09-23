Ayurveda for the burnt-out: 10 easy rituals to start and end your day better

On World Ayurveda Day, experts suggest low-effort, high-impact rituals to manage modern burnout and protect daily wellness for a healthier tomorrow. “Ayurveda takes a holistic view of health, considering the interplay of the body, mind, lifestyle and environment. Vata, Pitta and Kapha are the three doshas that determine an individual’s prakriti (constitution). Preventive care begins with understanding and personalising these habits according to prakriti, season, and lifestyle,” says Ayurveda expert Dr Abhilash Haridas, head of spa and wellness at Amal Tamara. Take a look at some ways to practise these rituals mindfully. 10 easy rituals to start and end your day better

Wake up during Brahma Muhurta Brahma Muhurta calls for waking up around 1.5 hours before dawn. But waking up even 20 minutes before the sun rises can change how your whole day feels. Practice slow and mindful breathing to create a sense of steadiness and clarity.

Tongue scraping or Jihwa Prakshalana Scrape your tongue before you brush. It sounds small, but it clears out overnight toxins and wakes up your digestion.

Begin your day with warm water Instead of drinking a full glass of water all at once, take sips of warm water. It gently boosts your agni, or digestive fire, instead of shocking it awake.

Practice Nasyam and oil pulling Nasyam involves putting two drops of oil in each nostril in the morning. This can help to enhance the senses. Quick oil pulling - swishing an edible oil for a few minutes before spitting it out - promotes good oral health.

Eat mindfully Avoid using screens while you eat, as your body digests better when it’s not multitasking. Eating as per hunger is also important, as it enhances awareness of the body’s satiety signals and maintains the gut-brain axis. Eat your biggest meal at lunch, not dinner, as your digestion is strongest when the sun is at its peak.

Chew food right Chew every bite of your food 32 times. Digestion starts in your mouth, and slowing down here saves you from likely bloating.

Take a short walk after meals Whether your daily work schedule involves long sitting hours or not, taking a short walk after every meal can boost metabolism and avoid glucose spikes. Even 10 minutes does more for digestion than sitting or lying down.

Abhyanga A warm oil massage from head-to-toe may not always be possible every day, but give your scalp and feet 5 minutes of warm oil massage before you shower. This is a good grounding activity for the body and mind.

Pre-sleep routine Stay away from screens at least half an hour before you sleep. Drinking a warm glass of milk with a pinch of nutmeg can help you sleep better.

Practice meditation and gratitude In Ayurveda, gratitude is known as Kritajna. It can shift your attention towards acknowledgement and appreciation, boosting inner balance and reducing stress.

(With inputs from Ayurveda expert Dimple Jangda, and Dr Ekta Sharma, Senior Ayurvedic Doctor, Maharishi Ayurveda Hospital, New Delhi)