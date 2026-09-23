600mn beneficiaries covered since 2018: PM Narendra Modi on 8 yrs of Ayushman Bharat

Over 600 million beneficiaries have been covered since the launch of Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojna (AB-PMJAY) in 2018, according to Union ministry of health and family welfare data released on Wednesday. PM Modi also posted a message on social media commemorating eight years of the government’s flagship scheme. (Narendra Modi | Facebook)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also posted a message on social media commemorating eight years of the government’s flagship scheme.

“Eight years ago, Ayushman Bharat was rolled out with the idea that every Indian should have access to top-quality and affordable healthcare. Today, more than 60 crore beneficiaries have access to Rs. 5 lakh annual health cover, making it the largest healthcare scheme in the world,” read his post on the microblogging site X.

“It has enabled record savings on medical expenses, thus benefitting the poor and middle class. And healthcare is moving closer to every doorstep. Ayushman Arogya Mandirs have already recorded over 500 crore visits, strengthening primary healthcare at the grassroots. My best wishes to all Ayushman Bharat beneficiaries. #8YearsOfAyushmanBharat,” PM Modi said.

Also Read:PM Modi scripting saga of New India through service, resolve: Yogi

The health ministry statement also read, “As the nation marks 8 years of Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY, the world’s largest publicly funded health assurance scheme continues to expand access to quality, cashless healthcare for millions across the country.”

According to government data, at least 600 million people have been covered under the scheme so far, and nearly 485 million people have Ayushman Cards. Around 130 million people have also availed free treatment with ₹2 lakh crore including hospitalisation and treatment.

Nearly 39,000 public and private hospitals are empanelled across the country under the scheme.

Also Read: Haryana govt doctors back on duty after agreement on Ayushman incentive

Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY provides health cover of up to ₹5 lakh per family per year for secondary and tertiary care hospitalization to eligible beneficiaries.

“From expanding healthcare access to reducing financial barriers to treatment, Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY stands as a landmark of India’s commitment to ensuring affordable and accessible healthcare for all,” said the health ministry.