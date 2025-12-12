Search
Fri, Dec 12, 2025
New Delhi oC

Haryana govt doctors back on duty after agreement on Ayushman incentive

ByBhavey Nagpal
Published on: Dec 12, 2025 12:34 pm IST

Four-day strike was called off after two-hour meeting between Haryana Civil Medical Services Association (HCMSA) action committee and state health minister Arti Singh Rao in Chandigarh on Thursday night.

Healthcare services in government hospitals of Haryana were back to normal on Friday as doctors resumed their duties after the four-day strike was called off on Thursday night.

Patients queuing up for registration as doctors resumed work at the civil hospital in Panipat on Friday. (HT Photo)
Patients queuing up for registration as doctors resumed work at the civil hospital in Panipat on Friday. (HT Photo)

The strike that had disrupted healthcare services in government hospitals across the state was called off after the state government gave a written assurance to the Haryana Civil Medical Services Association (HCMSA) that their demands would be met.

The meeting between the action committee of the HCMSA and state health minister Arti Singh Rao and senior health officials lasted for more than two hours in Chandigarh.

Association treasurer Dr Deepak Goyal said: “Doctors have resumed their duties after a consensus was reached at the meeting.”

The health department will implement an Ayushman Bharat incentive for doctors in place of the modified assured career progression (ACP) scheme. After the meeting, director general health services (DGHS) Manish Bansal said that the ACP could not be implemented and a panel would be formed for the Ayushman incentive instead.

The ACP was the point of contention that first led to two days of work suspension on Monday and Tuesday. The strike was extended for an indefinite period after there was no invitation for a meeting. Instead, the government imposed the Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESMA) and ordered to stop salaries during the strike period.

HCMSA president Dr Rajesh Khyalia said, “The Ayushman incentive scheme shall be proposed by a committee which will examine the schemes of other state governments and guidelines issued by the National Health Authority in the same format. The panel shall include one member of the doctors’ association and will submit its proposal within a month for implementation.”

The government agreed to halt the direct recruitment of senior medical officers (SMOs) for now and will examine the service rules of other states before making a final decision on amendments.

HCMSA general secretary Dr Anil Yadav said that concerns were also raised regarding newly appointed medical officers being posted in district hospitals, which could delay their eligibility for ACP. “It was agreed that no medical officer would be denied the first ACP benefits due to posting in an urban facility if the government itself did not send them to rural areas,” he added.

The period of absence during the strike will be treated as leave.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Haryana govt doctors back on duty after agreement on Ayushman incentive
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
AI Summary AI Summary

Healthcare services in Haryana's government hospitals returned to normal after doctors ended a four-day strike, prompted by the government's written assurance to address their demands. Key issues included the implementation of an Ayushman Bharat incentive scheme and a review of service rules. The strike began due to concerns over the modified assured career progression (ACP) scheme.