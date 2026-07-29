CJP warns of fresh protest, like never before, if govt breaks this promise

"If anything happens to Aishe Ghosh, the government will see a protest like never before. Stop harassing our team. Honour your words," Ranka wrote in a post on X.

Ranka's warning came a day after the CJP accused the government of violating the understanding reached during talks that led to the suspension of its 36-day protest over the NEET paper leak .

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on Tuesday warned of a fresh round of nationwide protests, with national spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka saying the government would witness an agitation "like never before" if any action was taken against senior leader Aishe Ghosh.

The post follows the CJP's repeated announcements that its volunteers and supporters continue to face arrests and police action despite what it says was a commitment by the Centre to withdraw cases and refrain from filing fresh FIRs against protesters.

CJP says government has not honoured agreement At a press conference on Monday, Ashutosh Ranka said the issue was discussed during the third round of talks with the government on July 25, before the protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar was called off.

"In the third round of talks, we had agreed that all FIRs filed against protesters and organisers across the country would be withdrawn and no new FIR would be filed against any organiser and protester in future," he said.

According to Ranka, the CJP submitted a draft agreement to Union ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh, and the government had agreed to share a written version of the understanding by Tuesday after legal consultations.

"We are waiting for the government to share the written agreement. We hope a senior Cabinet minister will honour the agreement and the FIRs will be withdrawn, no protester or organiser would be harassed, and no cases would be filed in future," he said.

However, Ranka alleged in another post on X that the government had breached the understanding, claiming that "hundreds of students" had been arrested in Bihar and West Bengal while volunteers were being detained or harassed in Delhi and other states.

Tagging Nadda and Singh, he demanded the immediate withdrawal of all FIRs, release of arrested students and an assurance that no future cases would be registered by Delhi Police, central agencies or police in BJP-ruled or BJP-allied states.

'Forced to protest again' The CJP said it would restart its agitation if the written agreement was not shared and those arrested during the protests were not released.

"If the written agreement is not received by Tuesday and protesters arrested in connection with the agitation are not released, we will be forced to protest again," Ranka said.