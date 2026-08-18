‘Fine up to ₹10 lakh’: Tukaram Mundhe on action if FDA unsatisfied with SRK, Ajay Devgn's reply on Vimal ad notice
From the day of receiving the FDA notice over the Vimal ad, Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn and Tiger Shroff have 15 days to submit a written explanation.
Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe on Tuesday said that a fine of up to ₹10 lakh, and even action under the FSSAI Act's clauses about prohibited items, would be taken against Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn and Tiger Shroff if their responses to notices over the Vimal Elaichi advertisements are unsatisfactory.
This comes just days after the FDA issued show-cause notices to the Bollywood stars for their participation as brand endorsers for Vimal, allegedly a tobacco product. The FDA had said that the campaign could be a surrogate or indirect promotion of prohibited pan masala/tobacco-related products, HT reported earlier.
SRK, Devgn and Shroff have 15 days of time from the date of receipt of the notices to submit a written explanation. The notice, dated August 11, 2026, was issued under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, and related regulations.
Deep Dive
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Mundhe said that the FDA was observing and examining the paan masala brand ad. "You can say that this comes a little later, but better late than never. We are working and there should indeed be some impact. There are regulations for all such surrogate, false and misleading ads...No surrogate and misleading ads can be made. There are restrictions on it and they are prohibited. Legal action can be taken," he told news agency ANI.
‘Fine or action under FSSAI Act’
When asked what action could be taken if the Bollywood stars' response is found unsatisfactory, Mundhe said that in that case, a fine of up to ₹10 lakh is applicable in the first stage.
"If we are still not satisfied, action will be taken under FSSAI Act's clauses about prohibited items," he added.
On Monday, Mundhe also reacted to the FDA's action against celebrities endorsing surrogate products, saying everyone in the advertising chain was accountable.
ALSO READ | Maharashtra FDA suspends licences of multiple facilities linked to Blinkit, Zepto, Instamart over food safety violations
He affirmed that FDA regulations applied to all, saying, "nobody is going to be spared."
Mundhe said that companies should review the products they endorse and ensure they comply with FSSAI guidelines and regulations.
The FDA chief asserted that any representation -- physical, electronic, through social media, or other media -- that states, implies, or suggests a claim that is not true is against the regulations.
Notably, none of the three Bollywood stars has issued an official statement regarding the FDA notices.
Maharashtra FDA action intensifies
The Maharashtra FDA's crackdown on hotels, quick-commerce facilities, eateries, and surrogate products has intensified over the past few months. FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe has gained massive public spotlight over the crackdown.
Facilities and warehouses linked to Zepto, Instamart, and Blinkit have had their licences suspended due to hygiene and storage issues identified by the FDA.
Fast-food chain outlets, including KFC and Pizza Hut, have also been raided.
ALSO READ | Maharashtra FDA suspends Parle Agro's licence after expired Frooti, Appy found in Chembur godown
On Tuesday, the FDA suspended the licences of six hotels, restaurants and other food establishments in Mumbai, news agency PTI reported.
According to an official release, the FDA issued improvement notices to six of them and suspended six food licences. "No licence was cancelled," it added.
Otters Club in Bandra is among the establishments where FDA inspectors found violations of food safety and hygiene.
Daily Fresh Bakers in the Dahisar area, Prince of Wales Restaurant in Khar West, Cafe Sifarish in Andheri West, Zepto Limited from Chembur were among the major food-serving units that faced FDA action.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAsmita Ravi Shankar
Asmita Ravi Shankar is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times, based in New Delhi. She covers breaking news and focuses on crime, geopolitics, and the domestic political landscape. She has an eye for the intricacies in criminal investigations and a keen interest in how diplomacy and complexities affect politics, within India and globally. She has written extensively about Operation Sindoor, the Iran-US conflict, elections in India, Trump tariffs and diplomacy. Asmita also engages in multimedia storytelling, using interactive elements to enhance readers' news experience and build a high-traffic news ecosystem. With nearly three years of experience in the journalism industry, Asmita has been with HT for a little over a year. She has previously worked with online news teams at Outlook India and Network18, covering a wide range of beats and building her specialisation. In HT, she has been recognised for her comprehensive reportage and her contribution to coverage of the Bihar assembly election results, having single-handedly driven over 2 million users on that day. Asmita earned a bachelor's degree in journalism from Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, the University of Delhi. She went on to earn a postgraduate diploma in integrated journalism from the Asian College of Journalism, sharpening her skills in multimedia storytelling, editing and sourcing to enrich her reportage. Additionally, Asmita holds a degree in Bharatanatyam from the Pracheen Kala Kendra. She is also a teacher of the Indian classical dance form. When not working on news, Asmita can be found dancing, binge-watching true crime docu-series, cooking and exploring various genres of music.Read More