‘Fine up to ₹10 lakh’: Tukaram Mundhe on action if FDA unsatisfied with SRK, Ajay Devgn's reply on Vimal ad notice

Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe on Tuesday said that a fine of up to ₹10 lakh, and even action under the FSSAI Act's clauses about prohibited items, would be taken against Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn and Tiger Shroff if their responses to notices over the Vimal Elaichi advertisements are unsatisfactory. Maharashtra FDA commissioner said that companies should review the products they endorse and ensure they comply with FSSAI guidelines and regulations. (PTI) This comes just days after the FDA issued show-cause notices to the Bollywood stars for their participation as brand endorsers for Vimal, allegedly a tobacco product. The FDA had said that the campaign could be a surrogate or indirect promotion of prohibited pan masala/tobacco-related products, HT reported earlier. SRK, Devgn and Shroff have 15 days of time from the date of receipt of the notices to submit a written explanation. The notice, dated August 11, 2026, was issued under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, and related regulations.

Deep Dive What penalties could Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, and Tiger Shroff face from the FDA for the Vimal advertisements? Why was the Maharashtra FDA's action against the Vimal ad campaign considered necessary? How much time do the Bollywood stars have to respond to the FDA notices?

ALSO READ | FDA inspects Indira canteens in Bengaluru after ‘rats found’ in kitchens Mundhe said that the FDA was observing and examining the paan masala brand ad. "You can say that this comes a little later, but better late than never. We are working and there should indeed be some impact. There are regulations for all such surrogate, false and misleading ads...No surrogate and misleading ads can be made. There are restrictions on it and they are prohibited. Legal action can be taken," he told news agency ANI. ‘Fine or action under FSSAI Act’ When asked what action could be taken if the Bollywood stars' response is found unsatisfactory, Mundhe said that in that case, a fine of up to ₹10 lakh is applicable in the first stage. "If we are still not satisfied, action will be taken under FSSAI Act's clauses about prohibited items," he added.