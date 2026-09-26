Banks to open this Sunday — Here's why, and what shuts next week

Also Read | Govt says banks will remain open this Sunday ahead of three-day nationwide strike

The Ministry of Finance, in a statement on Wednesday, said, “In view of the proposed three-day nationwide bank strike called by the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) from September 28 to 30, 2026, coinciding with the preceding weekend holidays of September 26 and 27, the government has taken proactive steps to safeguard the banking needs of citizens.”

Public sector banks and regional rural banks will remain open on Sunday, September 27, the government has said.

What are the main demands of the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) during the strike?

What are the main demands of the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) during the strike?

What services could be disrupted during the bank strike from September 28 to 30?

What services could be disrupted during the bank strike from September 28 to 30?

The ministry's statement added that to ensure that citizens' banking needs are not adversely affected for an extended period, "all Public Sector Banks and Regional Rural Banks will function normally on Sunday, the 27th of September, 2026."

Furthermore, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) granted approval for all bank branches, offices, ATM-linked branches and currency chests to remain fully operational on Sunday.

It added that the government and bank managements have appealed to unions to defer the proposed strike, and have also taken measures to ensure that essential banking services continue uninterrupted.

"The Department reiterates that the welfare and convenience of bank customers remains the Government's foremost priority. The Government and bank managements have appealed to unions to defer the proposed strike, and have also taken measures to ensure that essential banking services continue un-interrupted," the statement read.

Why will banking services be impacted next week: Strike details The United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU), which claims to represent 90 per cent of the banking workforce, has announced the three-day strike to press for a five-day banking week and other demands.

Key demands The proposed three-day strike follows a one-day strike held on September 11.

- The unions have primarily sought implementation of a five-day banking week, according to a news agency ANI report.

- The other demands include: an update and improvement of pension, a uniform dearness allowance formula for all pensioners and an option for employees covered under the National Pension System (NPS) to switch to the old pension scheme (OPS).

The proposed strike period also coincides with the half-yearly closing of banks on September 30, Wednesday.

Also Read | Banks advise customers to complete essential transactions ahead of 3-day strike from September 28

Banks issue advisory for customers Certain banks have reportedly issued advisories urging customers to complete essential banking transactions in advance to avoid inconvenience later.

(with inputs from agencies)