CM Vijay's Tamil Nadu govt to expand maternity leave from 12 weeks to 365 days for third child
Tamil Nadu's human resources management minister cited C Joseph Vijay-led TVK government's dedication to women empowerment during the announcement.
The chief minister Vijay-led Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday announced that it would extend the maternity leave window from 12 weeks to 365 days for its women employees having their third child.
At present, married women in government employment with less than two children are granted 365 days or one year of maternity leave, while those with two or more children get up to 12 weeks of such leave.
Tamil Nadu's minister for human resources management, D Sarathkumar, made the announcement in the state Assembly during the demand for grants to his department.
ALSO READ | Tamil Nadu CM Vijay unveils full waiver of crop loans up to ₹75k to state farmers
He said, "Under these circumstances, as the Tamil Nadu government is a welfare-oriented administration prioritising social welfare and women's empowerment, the maternity leave currently provided for the third child of female government employees will be enhanced from 12 weeks to 365 days".
In 2011, the original 90-day maternity leave window was increased to six months, which was further boosted to nine months in 2016, and extended to one year (365 days) in July 2021 by the respective state governments at the time, led by the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK).
The 365-day benefit is applicable to regular women employees with less than two surviving children as per the standard eligibility framework, news agency PTI reported, citing a government source.
ALSO READ | Tamil Nadu CM Vijay announces gold ring gift scheme for newborns from Sept 15
However, as per the directives of the Supreme Court and subsequent state amendments, women employed by the state government with two or more surviving children are entitled to 12 weeks of maternity leave with full pay.
Following minister Sarathkumar's announcement in the state Assembly, a senior official reportedly said that a detailed government order to this effect will be issued soon.
Row over TVK MLA with newborn in Assembly
The latest development came against the backdrop of a row over first-time TVK MLA R Pallavi bringing her newborn to the ongoing Tamil Nadu Assembly session.
Pallavi reportedly brings her baby to the Assembly premises, leaves the newborn with an attendant when she enters the main hall for proceedings. The caregiver takes care of the TVK MLA's baby in a room near the Assembly hall till she returns, news agency PTI reported, citing sources.
ALSO READ | Tamil Nadu CM Vijay makes online registration mandatory for first sale of plots, flats: What it means
Recently, Pallavi also took her newborn to meet TVK founder and chief minister C Joseph Vijay in the Assembly, where he blessed the baby.
The TVK MLA also faced criticism for carrying her child everywhere, to which she responded by saying that the accusation was unfair.
Speaking to a YouTube channel, Pallavi reportedly said, "What is there to create a scene?...How can I leave the newborn at home? Please think and then make a comment; It is okay even if you do not understand the pain of others; but do not troll."
Pallavi was elected from Thiru-Vi-Ka Nagar segment in Chennai in the 2026 assembly elections.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAsmita Ravi Shankar
Asmita Ravi Shankar is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times, based in New Delhi. She covers breaking news and focuses on crime, geopolitics, and the domestic political landscape. She has an eye for the intricacies in criminal investigations and a keen interest in how diplomacy and complexities affect politics, within India and globally. She has written extensively about Operation Sindoor, the Iran-US conflict, elections in India, Trump tariffs and diplomacy. Asmita also engages in multimedia storytelling, using interactive elements to enhance readers' news experience and build a high-traffic news ecosystem. With nearly three years of experience in the journalism industry, Asmita has been with HT for a little over a year. She has previously worked with online news teams at Outlook India and Network18, covering a wide range of beats and building her specialisation. In HT, she has been recognised for her comprehensive reportage and her contribution to coverage of the Bihar assembly election results, having single-handedly driven over 2 million users on that day. Asmita earned a bachelor's degree in journalism from Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, the University of Delhi. She went on to earn a postgraduate diploma in integrated journalism from the Asian College of Journalism, sharpening her skills in multimedia storytelling, editing and sourcing to enrich her reportage. Additionally, Asmita holds a degree in Bharatanatyam from the Pracheen Kala Kendra. She is also a teacher of the Indian classical dance form. When not working on news, Asmita can be found dancing, binge-watching true crime docu-series, cooking and exploring various genres of music.Read More