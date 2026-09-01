PCB shown no mercy after Mohsin Naqvi-led body sends Mohammad Rizwan packing from England: ‘Not good for country’
Kamran Akmal is not pleased with the PCB and its decision to send seven players back home.
Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Kamran Akmal is not pleased with the PCB (Pakistan Cricket Board) and its decision to send seven players back home from England following the national team's disastrous results in the opening two Tests against the Three Lions. The PCB on Monday evening confirmed that seven players have indeed been released from the squad, including Mohammad Rizwan, Salman Ali Agha and Imam-ul-Haq.
Moreover, seven replacements were named, and they will join the Pakistan camp ahead of the third and final Test in Birmingham. Not just the players; even Test head coach Sarfaraz Ahmed and bowling coach Umar Gul were released and replaced by white-ball coaches Mike Hesson and Ashley Noffke.
Akmal believes that the board should have shown some respect towards the players, saying the messaging doesn't augur well for the remainder of the squad. He added that Rizwan and Agha could have been left out of the playing XI, but sending them would send the wrong message.
Deep Dive
Also Read: Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq sent back to Pakistan from England, Mike Hesson replaces Sarfaraz as PCB puts hammer down
“There was one more Test left. You could have had both Agha and Rizwan in the squad. You could have dropped them from the playing XI. You should have kept them in the squad. They are your senior players. They have been captains. Sending them back is not a good message for the remaining players,” Akmal said on the ‘Game Plan’ show.
“This will result in more pressure for the remainder of the team. It is not a good decision; if you are sending them back, then the chairman, Mohsin Naqvi, needs to rejig the entire system. Make a new team. This decision to send back players is not good for our country, and it doesn't send a good message to the rest of the world,” he added.
Poor performance
Agha led Pakistan in the opening Test at Headingley in the absence of captain Babar Azam, but once the latter returned, he was dropped from the next contest at Lord's.
On the other hand, Rizwan has been in poor form, returning with 61 runs in the four innings against England. The right-hander displayed poor game awareness throughout, going for shots against the run of play.
Speaking of Imam, the opener had a dismal opening Test and then suffered a calf injury while fielding on the opening day of the second fixture. He then didn't come out to bat, and scrutiny increased on the extent of his injury. Days later, a former Pakistan selector alleged that the left-hander has a history of faking injuries.
Pakistan squad for third Test: Babar Azam (captain), Abdullah Fazal, Abdullah Shafique, Arafat Minhas, Azan Awais, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Ali, Muhammad Imran, Mohammad Imran Jnr, Muhammad Ghazi Ghori (wicket-keeper), Razaullah, Saad Baig (wicket-keeper), Saim Ayub, Sajid Khan, Saud Shakeel, Shan Masood and Ubaid Shah.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORVishesh Roy
Vishesh Roy is a sports journalist with a strong focus on cricket. He began his career at Asian News International (ANI), where he covered a range of high-profile events, including the India Open, Legends Cricket League, the England–India Test series in Ahmedabad in 2021, and the inauguration of the Narendra Modi Stadium. During his tenure at ANI, he also reported extensively on domestic cricket, covering several Ranji Trophy and Vijay Hazare Trophy matches across the country. While cricket remains his primary beat, Vishesh has also reported on tennis, football and WWE. After a stint of over three years at ANI, Vishesh moved to NDTV, where he gained hands-on experience in digital-first journalism, with a particular emphasis on live blogs and real-time news reporting. He joined Hindustan Times in October 2024 and quickly established himself with a series of exclusive interviews and source-driven stories. Ahead of the IPL 2025 auction, Hindustan Times was the first to report that the two-day event would be held in Saudi Arabia. In the early months of his tenure, Vishesh secured interviews with leading cricketers, including Pat Cummins, Shreyas Iyer, Nitish Kumar Reddy and Rashid Latif. He has also closely tracked the rise of emerging talents such as Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Priyansh Arya by speaking to their current and childhood coaches. His background in on-field reporting has helped Hindustan Times Digital break exclusive stories on major developments, including Virat Kohli’s return to the Ranji and Vijay Hazare Trophy, IPL scheduling, and the T20 World Cup controversy involving Bangladesh and Pakistan.Read More