Ajit Agarkar wants to step down as chief selector, writes to BCCI

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is on a lookout for a new chief of selectors after receiving a communication from the current Chairman of men’s selection committee Ajit Agarkar on Thursday stating his intention to step down from the top job at the end of his term. India coach Gautam Gambhir (R) and chief selector Ajit Agarkar during a team training session in Galle. (PTI)

“In his communication, Agarkar has cited his previous discussions with the board in February, when he had first alerted top decision makers to look for alternatives at the end of his current term,” a BCCI official told HT. Agarkar’s current tenure ends on October 4.

At the BCCI AGM on Friday, office bearers were authorised to take the selection committee matter forward. BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia remained non-committal when asked about Agarkar’s future on Friday. “We still have 15 days to go, a long time in the world of cricket. We will make a decision at the appropriate time,” he said.