Jos Buttler scripts history, becomes first player in the world to achieve massive T20 feat with whirlwind cameo vs SL

England defeated Sri Lanka by a margin of 6 wickets in the 2nd T20I of the three-match series to pocket the series with one match still left to play. While Liam Dawson stole the show with the ball, and Tom Banton held his own with the bat, former captain Jos Buttler played a whirlwind cameo of 30 runs from 16 balls at the top in the run chase to give England a great start. With this innings, Buttler managed to break a massive record and achieve a feat that has never been done before in the shortest format of the game. Jos Buttler created history with a 30-run knock vs Sri Lanka (AP)

Jos Buttler now has exactly 15,000 runs across T20s. He has become the first player in the world to breach this landmark in T20s. He also overtakes Kieron Pollard to become the highest run-scorer in the T20 format. The West Indian has scored 14,999 runs in his storied T20 career.

While Buttler has managed to slam 15,000 runs in just 528 matches, Pollard's tally has taken him 742 games to achieve.

Here are the players with the most runs in T20s:



