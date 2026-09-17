Sourav Ganguly biopic shoot linked to Leicestershire’s 27-point penalty after ‘poor pitch’ controversy
The Bollywood film shoot reportedly involved a forthcoming biopic on Sourav Ganguly, adding another unusual element to the controversy surrounding the pitch.
England county cricket club Leicestershire have been handed a 27-point penalty for breaching pitch regulations, leaving them facing a relegation battle. The deduction was imposed over the quality of the pitch at Grace Road, with the club’s head groundsman arguing that the conditions were caused by extreme heat and a Bollywood film shoot just days before a match. The punishment has dropped Leicestershire to the bottom of the Division One table and put their survival hopes under serious pressure. However, the club still has time to challenge the decision, with the deadline for an appeal set for September 29.
The Cricket Discipline Panel upheld the Cricket Regulator’s charge that Leicestershire had prepared a “poor pitch” for their County Championship match against Glamorgan, played from August 20 to 23. The panel found the club responsible for the pitch conditions. The Bollywood film shoot reportedly involved a forthcoming biopic on former India captain Sourav Ganguly, adding another unusual element to the controversy surrounding the pitch.
“There was a lot of circumstances leading up to the game that were just out of my control, such as the weather was 35 degrees (Celsius, 95 Fahrenheit) and we had an unscheduled Bollywood filming event four days before," Lewin told the England and Wales Cricket Board's regulator. "I wasn’t allowed to work on the pitch. I wasn’t allowed to cover it or anything."
As a consequence, Lewin said the moisture readings were below expected, despite heavy watering to compensate for eight continuous hours of exposure to a blazing sun.
But his argument was not viewed as a valid excuse by the regulator since the filming only lasted one day and it was ultimately down to the club to take preventative measures.
“Risk management should have envisaged the need to incorporate protection of the pitch during the Bollywood event,” the regulator wrote.
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Leicestershire was playing Hampshire in its penultimate match of the season when the decision came out late on Wednesday night.
Following that match, there was one round left, with Leicestershire away to Warwickshire starting on Sept. 24.
Leicestershire considering all options
Leicestershire acknowledged the Cricket Discipline Panel’s decision and said the club is now reviewing its position before deciding on its next course of action. The penalty includes an eight-point deduction, a further eight points suspended until the end of the 2027 season, and a £5,000 fine.
"The Club notes the Cricket Discipline Panel's decision, which imposes an eight-point deduction, an additional eight-point deduction suspended until the end of the 2027 season, and a financial penalty of £5,000.
"Having received the Panel's decision, the Club is reviewing its position and considering all available options," the club said in a statement.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAditya Maheshwari
Aditya Maheshwari is a Chief Content Producer and sports journalist with over seven years of experience covering the sports beat across formats and platforms. A cricket-first reporter by profession, he also follows football closely and considers it an integral part of his sporting journey. His work is shaped by a strong on-ground understanding of the game and an ability to translate match-day moments into clear, engaging stories that connect with readers across digital audiences. Over the years, he has developed a balanced approach that combines factual accuracy with narrative clarity, ensuring that both breaking developments and deeper insights are presented with context. Aditya has reported from the field at several major tournaments, including the ICC Cricket World Cup, the Indian Premier League, and the Indian Super League. First-hand coverage of these events has strengthened his ability to read the pulse of high-pressure contests, whether through live reporting, post-match analysis, or long-form storytelling. Working closely around teams, venues, and evolving storylines has helped him develop a strong sense of timing and editorial judgment. While cricket remains his primary focus, Aditya regularly reports on football and keeps a close watch on other sports such as tennis, hockey, and badminton. His wide-ranging interest allows him to approach stories with broader perspective, understanding how different sporting ecosystems function and evolve. Comfortable in fast-paced digital newsrooms, Aditya is well-versed in modern sports coverage, from live blogs and real-time updates to in-depth analysis and audience-focused storytelling. He believes in keeping sports writing simple, accurate, and grounded, with emphasis on clarity over complexity. At the core of his work lies a commitment to credible reporting and telling stories that go beyond the numbers on the scoreboard, highlighting the people, preparation, and pressure behind every performance.Read More