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IND vs AFG LIVE Score, 3rd T20I 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi awaits his chance in dead rubber; India eye clean sweep

By Shaunak Ghosh
Sep 17, 2026, 18:46:18 IST

IND vs AFG LIVE Score, 3rd T20I 2026: India have already won the series against Afghanistan, having earned victories in the first two matches. With a win in the third T20I tonight, they would eye a whitewash, as they look for momentum before the Asian Games 2026.

Key Events
  • 2 Mins agoWill Jasprit Bumrah be rested?
  • 18 Mins agoAbhishek Sharma on fire
  • 30 Mins agoWhere to watch 3rd T20i live?
  • 45 Mins agoAll eyes on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
  • 1 Hr 8 Mins agoHello and welcome
All eyes will be on whether Vaibhav Sooryavanshi gets a chance in the 3rd T20I vs Afghanistan
All eyes will be on whether Vaibhav Sooryavanshi gets a chance in the 3rd T20I vs Afghanistan

IND vs AFG LIVE Score, 3rd T20I 2026: India are all set to take on Afghanistan in the third and final T20I of the three-match series at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. India have already won the first two games of the series, thus ensuring a series victory with a match in hand. Hence, tonight's match will be nothing more than a dead rubber.

However, this will be crucial for Shreyas Iyer and his team as India look for a clean sweep 3-0 series win. This will act as a big boost for the team as they begin their campaign in the Asian Games 2026 next week.

The biggest talking point in the match will be whether Vaibhav Sooryavanshi finally gets a chance tonight. However, with both Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson in fine form, it will be interesting to see if either of the two openers is given a rest.

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However, this will be crucial for Shreyas Iyer and his team as India look for a clean sweep 3-0 series win. This will act as a big boost for the team as they begin their campaign in the Asian Games 2026 next week.

The biggest talking point in the match will be whether Vaibhav Sooryavanshi finally gets a chance tonight. However, with both Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson in fine form, it will be interesting to see if either of the two openers is given a rest.

Follow all the updates here:
Sep 17, 2026, 18:46:15 IST

IND vs AFG LIVE Score: Will Jasprit Bumrah be rested?

IND vs AFG LIVE Score: Jasprit Bumrah has been in great form in the series against Afghanistan. He has been tremendously economical, finishing with figures of 1/25 and 1/26 respectively in the first two games. He has bowled at an 6.4 runs per over. In fact, he bowled a rare maiden over in the last game against Afghanistan. However, despite his performance in the series so far, India are unlikely to play Bumrah in this dead rubber of a contest, as they would like to keep him fresh for the Asian Games 2026 campaign. Yash Thakur might get a chance in the playing XI.

Sep 17, 2026, 18:30:45 IST

IND vs AFG LIVE Score: Abhishek Sharma on fire

IND vs AFG LIVE Score: Abhishek Sharma has been the standout batter for India in the first two matches against Afghanistan in this series. He is the top scorer in the series scoring 121 runs in two games, including a Player of the Match winning 80 in the first game. He has scored these runs at an astonishing strike rate of 237.25. In fact, he has hit 11 sixes in the series so far, which is just one less than the total number of sixes hit by the whole Afghanistan team (12).

Sep 17, 2026, 18:18:11 IST

IND vs AFG LIVE Score: Where to watch 3rd T20i live?

IND vs AFG LIVE Score: The India vs Afghanistan 3rd T20I can be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

Sep 17, 2026, 18:03:47 IST

IND vs AFG LIVE Score: All eyes on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

IND vs AFG LIVE Score: Sanju Samson has more or less cemented his place at the top of the order in the srries against Afghanistan, especially with his blazing half-century in the last game. However, with the match being a dead rubber tonight, all eyes will be on whether Vaibhav Sooryavanshi gets a chance at the top of the order. If he does, it will be his first international match on home soil.

Sep 17, 2026, 17:40:06 IST

IND vs AFG LIVE Score: Hello and welcome

IND vs AFG LIVE Score: Hello and welcome from the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, as India take on Afghanistan in the third and final T20I of the three-matc

Home Cricket News IND vs AFG LIVE Score, 3rd T20I 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi awaits his chance in dead rubber; India eye clean sweep
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