IND vs AFG LIVE Score, 3rd T20I 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi awaits his chance in dead rubber; India eye clean sweep

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All eyes will be on whether Vaibhav Sooryavanshi gets a chance in the 3rd T20I vs Afghanistan

IND vs AFG LIVE Score, 3rd T20I 2026: India are all set to take on Afghanistan in the third and final T20I of the three-match series at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. India have already won the first two games of the series, thus ensuring a series victory with a match in hand. Hence, tonight's match will be nothing more than a dead rubber. However, this will be crucial for Shreyas Iyer and his team as India look for a clean sweep 3-0 series win. This will act as a big boost for the team as they begin their campaign in the Asian Games 2026 next week. The biggest talking point in the match will be whether Vaibhav Sooryavanshi finally gets a chance tonight. However, with both Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson in fine form, it will be interesting to see if either of the two openers is given a rest. ...Read More

However, this will be crucial for Shreyas Iyer and his team as India look for a clean sweep 3-0 series win. This will act as a big boost for the team as they begin their campaign in the Asian Games 2026 next week. The biggest talking point in the match will be whether Vaibhav Sooryavanshi finally gets a chance tonight. However, with both Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson in fine form, it will be interesting to see if either of the two openers is given a rest.