Why China exited the Asian Games even before a ball was bowled in women’s cricket
Bangladesh are currently ranked 10th in the ICC Women’s T20I rankings, while China are placed much lower at 36th.
China endured a frustrating start to their Asian Games campaign in women’s cricket, exiting the competition without even getting the chance to take the field. Two days before the official opening ceremony in Japan, their quarter-final against Bangladesh was abandoned due to bad weather, with not a single ball bowled in the match.
The game was called off because of a wet outfield at Karogi Sports Park in Nisshin city, Aichi prefecture, with the conditions leaving no possibility of play. The toss also did not take place before the match was abandoned.
With no result possible, Bangladesh advanced to the next stage on the basis of their higher international ranking, bringing China’s campaign to an end without them playing a single delivery in the tournament. The Asian Games cricket Playing Conditions, under Rule 16.10.2 (b), state that in the event of a washout, the higher-ranked side will advance. The rule therefore came into play after the wet outfield prevented any cricket from being played, sending Bangladesh through to the semi-finals and ending China’s campaign without a ball being bowled.
Bangladesh are currently ranked 10th in the ICC Women’s T20I rankings, while China are placed much lower at 36th. Their ranking difference proved decisive after the quarter-final was abandoned without a ball being bowled, with Bangladesh advancing to the semi-finals.
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Bangladesh will face the winner of Friday’s quarter-final between India and Japan in the semi-final on September 20. The other semi-final will see Pakistan take on the winner of the Sri Lanka and Malaysia quarter-final, also scheduled for Friday.
India, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, are the defending champions in women’s cricket at the Asian Games. The competition features only eight teams and begins directly from the quarter-final stage, meaning there is little room for error, especially when weather can have a direct impact on a team’s campaign.
Pakistan escape upset vs Thailand
Meanwhile, the Pakistan-Thailand quarter-final was also affected by poor ground conditions, with the match eventually reduced to 11 overs per side. Thailand, sent in to bat after Pakistan won the toss, posted 91/4, led by wicketkeeper Nannapat Koncharoenkai’s 49 off 38 balls, including seven fours. Pakistan struggled in the chase, losing wickets regularly despite having a modest target to chase. Shawaal Zulfiqar scored 25 while Fatima Sana added 21, but Pakistan’s batting failed to build momentum. Thailand’s off-spinners Onnicha Kamchomphu and Sunida Chaturongrattana played key roles, taking three and two wickets respectively to keep Pakistan under pressure throughout the shortened chase.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAditya Maheshwari
Aditya Maheshwari is a Chief Content Producer and sports journalist with over seven years of experience covering the sports beat across formats and platforms. A cricket-first reporter by profession, he also follows football closely and considers it an integral part of his sporting journey. His work is shaped by a strong on-ground understanding of the game and an ability to translate match-day moments into clear, engaging stories that connect with readers across digital audiences. Over the years, he has developed a balanced approach that combines factual accuracy with narrative clarity, ensuring that both breaking developments and deeper insights are presented with context. Aditya has reported from the field at several major tournaments, including the ICC Cricket World Cup, the Indian Premier League, and the Indian Super League. First-hand coverage of these events has strengthened his ability to read the pulse of high-pressure contests, whether through live reporting, post-match analysis, or long-form storytelling. Working closely around teams, venues, and evolving storylines has helped him develop a strong sense of timing and editorial judgment. While cricket remains his primary focus, Aditya regularly reports on football and keeps a close watch on other sports such as tennis, hockey, and badminton. His wide-ranging interest allows him to approach stories with broader perspective, understanding how different sporting ecosystems function and evolve. Comfortable in fast-paced digital newsrooms, Aditya is well-versed in modern sports coverage, from live blogs and real-time updates to in-depth analysis and audience-focused storytelling. He believes in keeping sports writing simple, accurate, and grounded, with emphasis on clarity over complexity. At the core of his work lies a commitment to credible reporting and telling stories that go beyond the numbers on the scoreboard, highlighting the people, preparation, and pressure behind every performance.Read More