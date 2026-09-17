The slayer of Shaheen Shah Afridi, Matthew Wade announces complete retirement; he has played his last important games

So, we have seen the last of Matthew Wade – the former Australia wicketkeeper batsman who hit Pakistan pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi for three consecutive sixes to knock Babar Azam's men out of the 2021 T20 World Cup hosted by the UAE and Oman. Pakistan were favourites to win the tournament at that point, but Wade played a once-in-a-lifetime innings to shock the subcontinental team in the semifinals. Australia went on to beat New Zealand in the final to win their maiden T20 World Cup title. That innings, if truth be told, is Wade’s legacy. With that onslaught, he etched his name in the annals of history. In a career where he should have achieved a lot more, that’s the only real glory that came his way. Matthew Wade was a feisty character. (ICC Twitter)

Also Read: Abhishek Sharma storms past Sahibzada Farhan after blistering batting against Afghanistan

Anyway, Wade, who announced his international retirement two years ago, continued to play the Big Bash League (BBL) for Hobart Hurricanes and List-A cricket for Tasmania. On Thursday he informed that he wasn’t in for another summer. The 38-year-old played 36 Tests, 97 ODIs and 92 T20Is for Australia. He was a feisty cricketer and often rattled opposition batsmen with his relentless chatter behind the wicket.

Cricket Tasmania general manager Salliann Beams praised Wade following the left-handed wicketkeeper batsman’s decision. "Matthew has been an incredibly important figure for the Hurricanes and Tasmanian cricket over a long period of time. His record speaks for itself, but what doesn’t always show up in the numbers is the influence he has had on the players and people around him. He has been a fierce competitor, a leader and someone who has always demanded high standards, while his experience at the highest level of the game has been invaluable to our playing group," he said.

Hurricanes head coach Jeff Vaughan also spoke of Wade in glowing terms. "(He) is one of those cricketers you always wanted on your side. He competed incredibly hard every time he walked onto the field and had the ability to change a game very quickly. But equally important has been what he has passed on to the players around him. He has a fantastic cricket brain and has always been willing to share his knowledge and challenge those around him to get better," he said.

In a very long career, before switching to Tasmania and Hobert Hurricanes, Wade also represented Victoria and Melbourne Renegades.