Ravindra Jadeja makes a crucial ODI comeback against WI

India is likely to go with only one left-arm spin all-rounder in next year’s World Cup in South Africa and the current round of matches are a trial to earn the coveted berth.

By naming the 37-year-old in the upcoming three-match home series against West Indies starting September 27, the selectors have kept their word with the seasoned all-rounder after preferring the likes of Axar Patel and Harsh Dubey in previous series. Jadeja’s ODI returns had slipped off, having gone wicketless in his last outing at home in January against New Zealand.

Mumbai: India’s highest ODI wicket-taker among current players, Ravindra Jadeja, has made his way back in the team after missing out two series in a row.

How are selectors planning for the 2027 World Cup in relation to the West Indies ODIs?

How are selectors planning for the 2027 World Cup in relation to the West Indies ODIs?

Rohit Sharma keeping his place in the top order should come as no surprise after his fighting ton in the last ODI at Lord’s against England. The former captain will still come with a point to prove that extended breaks don’t impact his performances; a judgement known to be held by selectors in recent times.

Forced changes

There are several other forced changes in the squad with a number of ODI regulars picked to have a shot at gold in the Asian Games in Japan, which will run simultaneously. That takes away vice-captain Shreyas Iyer from the middle order. That slot will be filled by Ruturaj Gaikwad, who had lost out amid India’s vast batting talent pool, despite a hundred in his last ODI, against South Africa at home. Dhruv Jurel earns a comeback, replacing Ishan Kishan as back-up wicket-keeper to KL Rahul.

With pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah prioritised for T20 glory, J&K pacer Auqib Nabi gets his maiden ODI call up. Punjab hard-hitter Naman Dhir is also picked for the first time, his part-time off-spin boosting his case.

All-round resources were in short supply due to the schedule clash as well injury issues. With Hardik Pandya yet to be certified fit to bowl 10 overs,

selectors took the prudent call to withdraw all-rounder Nitish Reddy from the Asian Games squad. That none of the top-order batters can roll their arm over continues to be a big handicap in ODI planning.

Will Nabi get to play?

Nabi wouldn’t know if his ODI call-up will serve the purpose, standing behind Prasidh Krishna, Gurnoor Brar and Mohammed Siraj in the pecking order against West Indies. Last season’s leading Ranji wicket-taker could instead have been slotted to play for his home state in the Irani Cup.

Interestingly, the Irani Cup will mark the return of Akash Deep, picked to play for Rest of India. The pacer is returning from a long layoff (lower back stress injury), but selectors still hold him in high esteem after his exploits in the England Tests last year. The selectors will be watching the Irani Cup closely before finalising their pace attack for the Tests in New Zealand. The ROI squad will be led by Rishabh Pant with Sarfaraz Khan his deputy.

In the Asian Games squad, injured-again Varun Chakravarthy has been replaced by leg spinner Vipraj Nigam. For the five-match T20I series against West Indies following the ODIs, Nigam will make way for Kuldeep Yadav, for whom it will count as a T20I comeback. The selectors are spreading the net wide in T20Is with express pacer Mayank Yadav picked for the action against West Indies.