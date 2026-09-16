Saudi-Houthi conflict LIVE: Mecca sees first-ever missile alert, Houthis deny attack; US issues Saudi travel alert

“The claims about targeting Mecca are a worn-out lie that has been used before and no longer fools anyone,” al-Assad wrote on X.

US tells citizens to reconsider Saudi travel

The United States embassy in Saudi Arabia has now issued an advisory asking Americans to “reconsider travel” to the kingdom. The advisory cited multiple security risks in Saudi Arabia, including the possibility of Iranian drone and missile attacks targeting American interests.

It also warned about armed conflict, terrorism, possible exit bans and Saudi laws concerning social media activity. The embassy also warned Americans: “Do Not Travel to the Yemen border due to threat of terrorism.”