'Xi will take every data centre we don't want': Trump says Chinese President struck 'deal' with Elon Musk
Trump's remarks come as the US president continues to portray a "race" with China to develop AI.
Amid his push for the growth and expansion of artificial intelligence, now super intelligence, US President Donald Trump has claimed his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, will take "every data centre we don't want."
Speaking to reporters after a meeting with the top AI bosses in the White House, Trump stated that he and Elon Musk sat with President Xi regarding data centres and the growth of artificial intelligence.
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Deep Dive
“Elon and I sat with President Xi the other day, and he will take every data center that we don't want. He would love to have every single one, because you know why? They're smart. They want every data center," Trump told reporters, adding that Washington continues to "lead by a lot."
"They want it because that's great for China. Well, it's great for us, and we're leading by a lot, and we're going to keep it that way. It's going to be very, very safe," the US president added.
Trump's remarks come as the US president continues to portray a "race" with China to develop AI.
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Trump-Xi Summit and the AI focus
During his visit to the White House, the Chinese president also took part in a state dinner, which was attended by some of the most high-powered officials and politicians from both the US and China.
Several of America's best-known tech CEOs, including Alphabet's Sundar Pichai, Microsoft's Satya Nadella, Nvidia's Jensen Huang, and OpenAI's Sam Altman, were present at the dinner.
As per a statement from the Chinese foreign affairs ministry, Trump and Xi also agreed to establish a new dialogue on "super intelligence" and create a communication channel for incidents related to AI.
Along with this, the ministry added that the two sides agreed to establish a bilateral AI dialogue to discuss the risks and benefits of artificial intelligence, with the next exchange scheduled for November.
President Xi also reiterated that China and the US should draw on each other’s strengths rather than guard against each other in AI, while working together to prevent misuse and abuse of the technology.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDanita Yadav
Danita Yadav is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times. Based in New Delhi, Danita serves as a pivotal voice in international reportage in the team. Operating under the mandate of delivering "without the noise", Danita excels at distilling complex geopolitical developments into lucid, objective narratives which prioritise factual accuracy over sensationalism. In HT, Danita has been recognised for her breaking news efforts and time-bound coverage of the Air India crash, which has driven over 2 million users to the website through trusted, factual coverage of the incident. Thriving in high-pressure editorial environments, Danita has also cultivated a reputation for navigating the nuances of global diplomacy and cross-border policy. With over four years of experience in the journalism industry, Danita has spent her years diving deep into the coverage of international relations and global conflicts. She has previously worked with the news teams at Outlook India and Times Network, covering a wide range of beats and topics, from education curricula and student protests to Indian politics and international conflicts such as the Ukraine, Gaza, and Sudan wars. Danita earned her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from Kamala Nehru College, University of Delhi. Beyond the newsroom and her love for international relations, you'll find Danita 'geeking' out over books, music and BTS. Her appreciation for global pop culture and storytelling also added to her unique perspective on the "soft power" dynamics that increasingly have shaped international relations in the ever-changing global order.Read More