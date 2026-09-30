Walla Walla Hatch Grade Fire near Touchet: Evacuation orders for Byrnes Road area near Watson Loop; latest update, video

A Level 3 evacuation order was issued for the vicinity of Byrnes Road south of Watson Loop as the Hatch Grade Fire burned in Washington State on September 29. The blaze was reported at Hatch Grade Road and Wallula Road in Wallula. Evacuation orders were issued amid the Hatch Grade Fire. Image for representational purposes. (Unsplash)

WatchDuty, which tracks active fire outbreaks across the US, reported that the fire in Walla Walla & Umatilla Counties is currently at 200 acres. “Evacuation Level 3 (GO NOW). Dangerous Wildfire vicinity of Burns Rd and Byerly Rd,” WatchDuty further reported.

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“Fire Resources are engaged in structure protection around the 3000 Block of Byrnes Rd per unit on scene,” a later update read. Here's the map of the area, as shared by a local news site.