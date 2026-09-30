Donald Trump issues order ‘inaugurating era of Super Intelligence’ | Full Text

The name change is aimed at shifting increasingly negative public perceptions of AI, whose rollout across the US has sparked a nationwide backlash over concerns that it’s driving up electricity prices and costing Americans their jobs. A Quinnipiac University poll, reported by Bloomberg, found that 71% of those surveyed preferred stricter AI guardrails, while 73% said they would oppose construction of a new data centre in their community.

Hours after hosting nearly two dozen Silicon Valley leaders at the White House for lunch to discuss AI risks, Trump signed an executive order on Tuesday requiring US federal government agencies to refer to the technology as “Super Intelligence” and “SI” in all official communications.

For US President Donald Trump , artificial intelligence is suffering from a branding problem, and he intends to fix it by attempting to officially rename the technology “super intelligence.”

How will the executive order on super intelligence be implemented across federal agencies?

How will the executive order on super intelligence be implemented across federal agencies?

With all that in mind, here is what Donald Trump’s executive order rebranding AI says in full.

Donald Trump’s executive order on renaming AI| Full text EXECUTIVE ORDER INAUGURATING THE ERA OF SUPER INTELLIGENCE

By the authority vested in me as President by the Constitution and the laws of the United States of America, it is hereby ordered:

Section 1. Purpose. America stands at the forefront of a new technological revolution in intelligence. The modern field of artificial intelligence was born in the United States, where American scientists first gave the field its name and laid the foundations for its development. Seventy years later, powered by our Nation's unmatched culture of innovation, world-leading companies and research institutions, and entrepreneurial spirit, America is once again pushing the technological frontier forward.

The extraordinary technologies being pioneered by American innovators far exceed what was envisioned when the term "Artificial Intelligence" first came into use. The capabilities of today's frontier systems do much more than imitate or automate discrete aspects of human intelligence. They increasingly amplify human ingenuity and unlock new forms of creativity, empowering Americans to achieve what was previously impossible across science, medicine, and nearly every other domain of human endeavour. As these capabilities continue to improve, they increasingly represent not merely artificial intelligence, but a new era of Super Intelligence.

The terminology used by the Federal Government should reflect the transformative capabilities of these technologies and the limitless opportunities they create for the American people. Accordingly, the term "Super Intelligence" more appropriately captures the promise, potential, and rapidly advancing capabilities of these technologies. It is therefore the policy of my Administration that, to the maximum extent permitted by law, the executive branch shall use the terms "Super Intelligence" and "SI" in place of "Artificial Intelligence" and "AI" and will not acknowledge the usage of "Artificial Intelligence" and "AI" in any applicable setting.

Sec. 2. Implementation. (a) To the maximum extent permitted by law, executive departments and agencies (agencies) shall use "Super Intelligence" and "SI" in place of "Artificial Intelligence" and "AI" in official correspondence, public communications, websites, reports, policy documents, and other non-statutory documents within the executive branch.

(b) Nothing in this section requires the alteration of previously issued regulations, Presidential actions, contracts, grants, or other historical documents.

Sec. 3. Definition. (a) For purposes of this order, and except where otherwise provided by law, the terms "Super Intelligence" and "SI" mean the technologies and systems encompassed by the term "artificial intelligence" as defined in section 9401(3) of title 15, United States Code. This definition shall govern the implementation of this order unless and until superseded by subsequent Presidential action consistent with applicable law or by an Act of Congress.

(b) Within 60 days of the date of this order, the Assistant to the President for Science and Technology (APST), in consultation with the heads of other agencies as the APST deems appropriate, shall submit to the President proposed legislative language to establish a Federal definition of "Super Intelligence" and "SI" that reflects the capabilities described in section 1 of this order. The proposal shall include:

(i) an assessment of whether, and to what extent, the definition of "Super Intelligence" and "SI" should modify, expand upon, or otherwise supersede the existing statutory definition of "artificial intelligence";

(ii) any proposed conforming amendments, as appropriate, to existing statutory references to "artificial intelligence" and "AI"; and

(iii) recommendations for any additional Presidential or executive action necessary to implement the proposed definition throughout the executive branch.

Sec. 4. General Provisions. (a) Nothing in this order shall be construed to impair or otherwise affect:

(i) the authority granted by law to an executive department or agency, or the head thereof; or

(ii) the functions of the Director of the Office of Management and Budget relating to budgetary, administrative, or legislative proposals.

(b) This order shall be implemented consistent with applicable law and subject to the availability of appropriations.

(c) This order is not intended to, and does not, create any right or benefit, substantive or procedural, enforceable at law or in equity by any party against the United States, its departments, agencies, or entities, its officers, employees, or agents, or any other person.

(d) The costs for publication of this order shall be borne by the Office of Science and Technology Policy.

THE WHITE HOUSE,

Donald J Trump

September 29, 2026.