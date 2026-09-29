‘Respect, fairness, reciprocity’: China outlines takeaways from Xi-Trump's Washington summit

Yu Jing, spokesperson of the Chinese Embassy in India, shared the remarks on X, citing China’s foreign ministry spokesperson. Xi visited the US from September 23 to 25 at Trump’s invitation, with the two leaders holding talks on China-US relations and wider global issues.

China said on Tuesday that President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump agreed to build a “constructive” relationship of strategic stability based on “respect, fairness, and reciprocity” during Xi’s state visit to the United States last week.

“From September 23 to 25, at the invitation of President Trump, President Xi Jinping paid a successful state visit to the US,” the post said.

According to the statement, the two presidents had “in-depth exchange of views” on major issues concerning China-US relations and world peace and development. The two sides also agreed to support each other in successfully hosting the APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting and the G20 Summit this year.

China said it was ready to work with the US to implement the understandings reached by the two leaders and promote the “steady, sound and sustainable development” of bilateral ties.

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Xi and Trump held talks at the White House on September 24. According to China’s foreign ministry, Xi said the two countries should turn their shared vision of a constructive relationship of strategic stability into action, with cooperation as the mainstay, competition kept within proper limits and differences managed.

Trump, meanwhile, said Xi’s state visit was a “great visit” and that the two countries should continue dialogue, including on economic and trade issues and artificial intelligence.

Trade and AI The White House said the two countries agreed to build a constructive relationship of strategic stability based on respect, fairness and reciprocity. It also said the US and China established a new dialogue on “super intelligence” and agreed to create a bilateral communication channel for related incidents.

China’s foreign ministry said the two sides agreed to establish a bilateral AI dialogue to discuss the risks and benefits of artificial intelligence, with the next exchange scheduled for November.

Xi also said during the White House talks that China and the US should draw on each other’s strengths rather than guard against each other in AI, while working together to prevent misuse and abuse of the technology.

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APEC and G20 The two leaders also agreed to support each other in hosting the 2026 APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting and the G20 Summit. Both sides said the leaders intended to attend each other’s meetings.

The White House said the two countries had also agreed on more favourable tariff treatment for non-sensitive goods and other economic measures as part of the outcomes of Xi’s state visit.

Xi’s visit marked his first state visit to Washington in 11 years, according to China’s foreign ministry.

(With inputs from agencies)