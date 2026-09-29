Bangkok's monthly rain quota in 3 days, flights hit, baggage chaos at airport: Inside Thailand's deluge

The past few days were harrowing for Bangkok, the much-sought-after tourist destination hit by unprecedented rain. Large parts of the Thai capital reportedly remained submerged on Tuesday, three days after authorities declared a city-wide disaster following nearly 48 hours of relentless downpour. A man pulls a girl in an inflatable boat through floodwaters in Bang Kapi district, Bangkok. (File Photo/AFP)

While the city remains on alert for downpour, the government had said floodwater in Bangkok was expected to recede within three days if no more rain fell, reported news agency Reuters.

Bangkok saw unusually high rainfall recently, and was hit by around 320 mm (12.6 inches) of downpour over two to three days last week, nearly as much as the city usually gets in the whole of September.

Furthermore, the government confirmed on Tuesday that four people have died in the capital, pushing the nationwide death toll from flooding since mid-September to 23, according to AFP. According to the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM), around 7,00,000 people have been affected by floods in the capital.

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Visuals surface from Thailand Visuals emerging from Thailand's capital over the past few days showed Bangkok submerged in floodwaters. Though waters across parts of the city began receding on Sunday, according to Reuters.

A video shared by Reuters on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday, September 28, captured residents wading through knee-deep water.

It also reported on Monday that in Bangkok's Bang Kapi, people trudged through floodwaters to buy essentials. Meanwhile, vendors had set up stalls with floating plastic boxes and drums.

The report also stated that entire neighbourhoods in Bangkok were inundated and the drainage network swamped after 320 mm of rain fell during two or three days last week.