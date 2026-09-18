Michigan urgent advisory: Residents urged to prepare emergency kits as flood and winter storm risks loom
Michigan authorities urge households to develop emergency preparedness plans for both family and pets.
Given the unpredictable nature of emergencies in Michigan—including flooding, extreme weather conditions, and winter storms—state authorities are encouraging households to develop comprehensive emergency preparedness strategies that account for both family members and animals.
The Michigan State Police, in conjunction with the Emergency Management and Homeland Security Division, emphasizes four critical components for ensuring safety: establishing a preparedness plan, assembling an emergency supply kit, maintaining awareness of current information, and actively participating in community preparedness initiatives.
Michigan residents urged to create emergency plans
The development of a household emergency plan necessitates convening family members to establish communication protocols, predetermined evacuation sites, and designated assembly points. Families must identify out-of-state contacts, community gathering locations, and regional refuge destinations.
Given that employers, childcare facilities, and educational institutions maintain location-specific emergency protocols, household members should familiarize themselves with these procedures.
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Two emergency kits
Critical information, such as medical provider contacts, insurance documentation numbers, and emergency service contact information, must be documented and stored within an emergency preparedness kit. Two distinct kits should be assembled: a comprehensive supply kit designed for sheltering in place and a portable version intended for evacuation scenarios.
Emergency planning for pets and livestock
Emergency preparedness protocols must encompass companion animals and farm livestock. State authorities recommend that when local officials issue evacuation orders to residents, pets must be included in such evacuations.
Essential preparedness measures encompass microchipping animals with current contact information, establishing a mutual assistance arrangement with neighboring households, and pre-identifying secure locations, given that several public emergency shelters prohibit animal entry. Pet owners are advised to bring animals indoors immediately upon the initial indication of severe weather conditions.
Emergency preparedness kits for pets must include provisions for multiple days of sustenance and hydration, supplementary pharmaceuticals, additional restraint equipment, identification paperwork, and photographic evidence depicting proprietors alongside their animals to establish ownership verification.
In the case of larger livestock including equines, caprine, or swine, proprietors are advised to pre-arrange transportation logistics, establish both primary and alternate travel pathways, and engage qualified animal handlers prior to emergency situations.
To maintain awareness throughout disaster events, community members may utilize wireless emergency notification systems, install the FEMA application to receive National Weather Service alerts, and adhere to directives issued by regional public safety authorities.
Maintaining awareness during emergencies
Residents can remain informed throughout disaster situations by monitoring wireless emergency alerts, installing the FEMA application to receive National Weather Service notifications, and adhering to directives issued by local public safety authorities. Additionally, the state maintains the MIREADY website at michigan.gov/miready, which provides comprehensive planning resources and guidance materials.
In the event of an emergency requiring immediate assistance, residents should contact 911. For non-emergency support services, residents may contact 211.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More