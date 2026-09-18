Patrick Clancy's new wife defends their love story amid backlash, slams ‘so twisted’ attacks against him
Patrick Clancy's wife has defended him amidst allegations after the tragic death of their three children by former partner Lindsay.
Patrick Clancy's newly married wife has denounced the “so twisted” allegations directed toward him following the tragic incident in which his former partner, Lindsay Clancy, caused the deaths of their three children. She has commended him for being “the most selfless and supportive father.”
Infertility specialist Rachel Danis will appear alongside the Patrick in upcoming 60 Minutes broadcast — representing his first public statement since his former spouse's mistrial proceedings regarding the killing of their three kids.
Following the commencement of legal proceedings, Patrick, 38, who entered into second marriage in April and resides in New York, has faced massive backlash, baseless allegations and conspiracy theories, suggesting his culpability in the death of his children.
Rachel Danis backs Patrick Clancy, defends their love story
In a clip, which was teased on the network Friday morning, Rachel Danis said, “I don’t understand how the story’s been so twisted. But I would hope people know that Pat is, as I said before, the most selfless father and supportive partner."
She additionally defended herself against those people who have criticized their love story.
“I was just a girl that met a guy running in Central Park on a really cold Saturday. I don’t think there’s anything wrong with that.”
Also Read: Patrick Clancy's new wife Rachel Danis appearance on 60 Minutes sparks uproar: ‘This is really bizarre’
Lindsay Clancy trial
Upon his return to his Massachusetts residence in 2023, Patrick discovered that Lindsay had suffocated their three children—Cora, five; Dawson, three; and Callan, eight months old.
Lindsay's seven-week homicide trial concluded in a mistrial on September 4th following the jury's inability to achieve consensus after seven days of deliberative proceedings.
Her legal counsel contended that she warranted acquittal on the grounds of insanity. Ten of the eleven jurors concurred that she was experiencing acute postpartum psychosis — however, one dissenting juror prevented the panel from attaining unanimity.
During the initial proceedings, Patrick Clancy informed the jury that his former spouse had persistently sought professional assistance for her deteriorating mental health condition preceding the tragic events, and he recounted the distressing discovery of finding her in a state of partial paralysis in the yard of their Duxbury residence following her jump from a second-floor window during an unsuccessful suicide attempt.
During the courtroom proceedings, a 911 recording was presented, documenting the father's screams upon discovering his children in an unresponsive state with exercise bands around their necks in the basement.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More