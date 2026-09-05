Is Rachel Danis pregnant? Patrick Clancy's photos with new wife raise questions amid Lindsay Clancy's mistrial
Photos of Patrick Clancy with new wife Dr Rachel Danis surfaced while the Lindsay Clancy trial was ongoing, and netizens are wondering if Rachel is pregnant.
Photos of Patrick Clancy with new wife Dr Rachel Danis surfaced amid the Lindsay Clancy trial. While a mistrial has been declared in Patrick's ex-wife's case, netizens have been left wondering if Dr Rachel Danis is pregnant.
Lindsay Clancy was on trial in Massachusetts after being accused of killing her and Patrick's children – Cora, Dawson, and Callan. One juror disagreed with the other 11 in her case, after several rounds of deliberation, forcing the judge to declare a mistrial. Ahead of this, Fox News had shared photos of Patrick and Rachel's outing.
Notably, this is the second time the two were pictured together amid the trial. The first time appeared to be a ‘tense exchange’ as captured by TMZ. However, this time, the duo appeared much more relaxed as smiles could be seen in the photos shared.
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Meanwhile, netizens began to question if Rachel Danis is pregnant.
Is Rachel Danis pregnant? Questions raised online
Netizens reacted to Rachel and Patrick's photos asking if she's pregnant. “I think this is an old picture because she looks prego,” one wrote on X. Another added “Lindsay Clancy's ex-husband, Patrick Clancy, spotted with new wife Dr. Rachel Danis. Does she not appear pregnant, or is it just my eyes?”.
Yet another said on Facebook “NEW PHOTOS OF PATRICK CLANCY AND HIS NOW-WIFE, RACHEL DANIS, ARE CIRCULATING—and everyone seems to be noticing the same detail. I’m not going to claim that Rachel is pregnant based solely on her appearance because pictures and angles can be misleading. But I’ll be honest: these photos definitely made me stop and wonder whether an announcement could be coming. I definitely can see the early signs of pregnancy in these photos!”.
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Despite the claims, there is no verifiable information that Dr Rachel Danis is pregnant. As per available information, Patrick and Rachel do not have any children together. Speculations of Patrick having a child with Rachel had risen while the Lindsay Clancy trial was ongoing as well, but these were not backed by proof.
Patrick Clancy-Rachel Danis relationship timeline
Patrick Clancy moved to New York in May 2023, months after his kids were killed. He began to date Dr Rachel Danis in February 2024. They moved in together some time in 2025 and appeared for the New York City Marathon in November that year.
Patrick and Rachel got married in April 2026, months before Lindsay Clancy's trial began.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShuvrajit Das Biswas
Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team.Read More