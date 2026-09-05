Can Patrick Clancy be investigated? What to know amid Lindsay Clancy mistrial as ex-husband gives first reaction
Patrick Clancy released a statement through his lawyer David Meier after a mistrial was declared in his ex-wife, Lindsay Clancy' case.
Patrick Clancy released a statement through his lawyer, David Meier, after a mistrial was declared in the case of his ex-wife, Lindsay Clancy.
Lindsay had been on trial in Massachusetts after she was accused of killing their children – Cora, Dawson, and Callan, back in January 2023. While Lindsay's defense team did not contest her actions, they argued that Lindsay was suffering from postpartum psychosis and was under heavy medication at the time.
The jury deliberations went on for a long time and jurors were deadlocked 11-1, eventually leading to a mistrial. After this, Patrick issued a statement, as per NBC News.
What did Patrick Clancy's statement say
Deep Dive
“Patrick Clancy is grateful to the Court and to the jurors for their hard work, their commitment, and their perseverance. The loss of Patrick’s children is something from which he will never recover and from which there will never be closure. The prospect of reliving this tragedy through another trial is extraordinarily painful -- for Patrick, for his family, and for all us,” the statement read.
Also Read | Patrick Clancy's outing with Dr Rachel Danis amid Lindsay Clancy's trial draws backlash from ex-FBI agent: ‘Find it odd’
Notably, Patrick's legal team added there would be no further comment but did not rule out changes.
Meanwhile, the prosecution has noted that they have not decided on the next steps yet, so it remains unclear whether Lindsay Clancy would be tried again and if she is, whether it will be in front of another judge and jury as per NBC Boston.
Amid this, clamors for Patrick Clancy's investigation has risen online.
Patrick Clancy investigation clamors rise online
One person wrote on X “Patrick Clancy needs to be investigated.” Another asked “was Patrick Clancy investigated at all though?”.
Yet another remarked “Why was Patrick not a suspect for more than 6 hours? Why was Patrick’s body not searched? Why was Patrick’s phone not investigated? Where is the CCTV of Patrick sending the email in the car park? Why did Patrick have Seroquel in his car even though Lindsay stop taking the drugs 3 weeks ago? Why was Patrick allowed to switch off life support of Callan? Why was Patrick allowed to cremate the bodies? Why was Patrick not investigated for moving the Clancy home into an LLC? Why was Patrick for setting up Black Belt LLC while Lindsay was in the hospital? Why did Patrick sell the house to the former ADA Michael Phippen? Why was Matthew Clancy (former Chief of Duxbury Massachusetts Police for years) not disclosed as connected to Patrick Clancy? Why Patrick’s affair not questioned as motive?”.
These are the latest in a series of posts where people have leveled allegations against Patrick Clancy. To be sure, authorities do not consider Patrick Clancy a suspect in any way. However, now, questions have also been raised whether Patrick Clancy can be investigated amid the mistrial.
Here's what you need to know.
Can Patrick Clancy be investigated amid Lindsay's mistrial?
Yes, Patrick Clancy can be investigated if fresh evidence comes to light. The Lindsay Clancy trial outcome has no impact on whether the ex-husband can be investigated or not.
However, investigators have already looked into Patrick Clancy and cleared him. He has a watertight alibi for when the kids were killed. Surveillance footage shows Patrick was away from home, at a CVS store and then getting takeout when the kids were killed.
Further, Lindsay's own defense has not denied her actions but argued that she was suffering from postpartum psychosis at the time. There's no evidence linking Patrick Clancy to the killings and the claims for him to be investigated have risen merely due to internet speculation, which were only fueled when news of his marriage to Dr Rachel Danis surfaced.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShuvrajit Das Biswas
Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team.Read More