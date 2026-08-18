Patrick Clancy timeline: What time did he leave home and reach CVS on the tragic day?

On January 24, 2023, Lindsay Clancy drove daughter Cora alone to a doctor's appointment at 8am, while Patrick Clancy stayed home with their other two children, Dawson and Callan, according to his testimony.

Patrick Clancy left his Duxbury, Massachusetts , home on January 24, 2023 to pick up takeout and medication for his children. He returned less than an hour later and found his wife, Lindsay Clancy, seriously injured and their three children in the basement with exercise bands around their neck.

At 8:17am, Patrick Clancy texted his wife a photo of Dawson after he "dressed himself completely for the first time." Lindsay Clancy replied with a photo of Cora from the doctor's office at 8:18am Patrick Clancy said he had no trouble understanding her messages.

By about 8:30am, Lindsay Clancy and Cora were back home, and Patrick Clancy started work in his basement office, as per CT Insider. Through the day, Lindsay Clancy sent photos of the kids building a snowman and doing art projects. Patrick Clancy said she seemed "happy" and in a good mood, testifying, "She was having one of her best days."

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The evening At around 4pm, prosecutors said Lindsay Clancy searched her phone for children's MiraLAX, a constipation medicine, then looked up takeout from ThreeV Restaurant in Plymouth, Massachusetts, and directions there from home. She called CVS about the MiraLAX, but the manager said they were out of stock, though similar medications were available.

At 4:53pm, Lindsay Clancy texted her husband asking if he wanted takeout because she "didn't cook anything" and "it's been a long day." The couple texted about their dinner order between 5:06 and 5:08pm, and Lindsay Clancy called in an order for a Mediterranean power bowl and a scallop and pork belly risotto, according to prosecutors.

At about 5:15pm, as Patrick Clancy got ready to leave, Lindsay Clancy asked him to stop at CVS for stool softener for Cora. He asked her to text him the exact item to buy. Before leaving, Patrick Clancy rocked Callan briefly, kissed Cora on the head, and told the kids, "I'll be right back." He said Dawson was sitting on the couch eating chicken nuggets, and Lindsay Clancy was standing in the doorway near the basement stairs holding Callan, appearing "normal." Patrick Clancy then drove to CVS, a drive of about three minutes from the house.

Between 5:33 and 5:34pm, while shopping at CVS, Patrick Clancy called Lindsay Clancy because he couldn't find the right medication. She didn't pick up right away but called back about a minute later. He asked if a generic version was okay, and she said yes. Patrick Clancy said she sounded "pretty quiet" and "busy," and he assumed she was bathing the children. He bought the medicine along with a pack of Skittles before heading to the restaurant.

At 5:54pm, surveillance video showed Patrick Clancy walking into ThreeV Restaurant to pick up the food. He then drove home, a trip he said took 10 to 12 minutes.

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Coming home Patrick Clancy arrived home and noticed the house was "unusually quiet." He called out but got no answer. At 6:09pm, he called Lindsay Clancy but she didn't pick up. He then found the master bedroom locked, and after unlocking it, saw blood on the floor and an open window.

Running to the backyard, Patrick Clancy found Lindsay Clancy on the ground with "deep cuts" on her wrist and a "red line across her neck." He asked, "What happened?" and she responded, "I tried to kill myself." When he asked where the kids were, she said they were in the basement.

He struggled to call 911 due to phone issues, and first responders arrived four to five minutes later. In the basement, Patrick Clancy found Cora, Callan, and Dawson each with exercise bands around their necks and removed them, then performed CPR on Cora until responders took over.

Cora and Dawson were ruled dead at the hospital, according to prosecutors. Callan was placed on life support and died days later. Lindsay Clancy was left paralyzed. Clancy has pleaded not guilty, with her lawyer arguing postpartum psychosis, while prosecutors say the killings were intentional.

Note: Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Hotline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).