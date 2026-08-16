Lindsay Clancy GoFundMe: New fundraiser seeks 'personal support' for parents Michael and Paula Musgrove amid trial

According to its organizer, Brandee Mulligan, "My name is Brandee Mulligan, and I created this fundraiser to support Lindsay Clancy's parents, Mike and Paula Musgrove." She clarified, “I am not related to Lindsay Clancy or the Musgrove family; I started this after seeing the overwhelming number of people who wanted a legitimate way to support them during an incredibly difficult time.”

A GoFundMe fundraiser has been set up to support Lindsay Clancy's parents, Mike and Paula Musgrove. The fundraiser has raised $474,095 of its $2 million goal so far.

While Lindsay Clancy faces trial over the deaths of her three children, a new GoFundMe is asking the public to support her parents, Mike and Paula Musgrove, through a difficult time.

How will the GoFundMe funds for the Musgroves be used?

How will the GoFundMe funds for the Musgroves be used?

The fundraiser description states that the funds are meant for Mike and Paula Musgrove's own personal needs and expenses, including ongoing living costs and travel-related expenses, as they have been displaced and are currently staying in temporary accommodations.

It specifically clarifies, "These funds are strictly intended for the personal support of Mike and Paula Musgrove. They are not to be used for any legal fees, legal defense, or any costs associated with legal representation for Lindsay Clancy." Mulligan also added, “I will not personally receive, withdraw, manage, or distribute any of the donated funds. Thank you all so much for the support!”

Also Read: 'Patrick Clancy's best friend Kyle Carney looks like him': New theory questions timeline of Lindsay Clancy killings

Who are the Musgroves? Michael and Paula Musgrove, the parents of Lindsay Clancy, have largely avoided the growing media attention focused on their daughter over the past three years, as per CT Insider.

In February, outside the Plymouth, Massachusetts courthouse, the Musgroves expressed their support for their daughter. "She's a loving mother, she always will be," Paula Musgrove said. Michael Musgrove added, "We love our daughter very much and we're here to support her in any way we can."

The Musgroves continue to reside in the Wallingford neighborhood where Lindsay grew up.

Also Read: How long was Patrick Clancy gone on the day of killings? Questions on role in deaths answered amid trial

GoFundMe for Patrick Clancy A separate GoFundMe was set up for Patrick Clancy, Lindsay's ex-husband, in January 2023, on behalf of the extended Clancy family. Its description reads, "On behalf of the extended Clancy Family we invite you to offer support for Patrick as he navigates an unimaginable tragedy. We appreciate your thoughts, prayers, and outreach in support."

Unlike the Musgroves' fundraiser, this one explicitly includes legal costs. The description states, "This GoFundMe is intended to help Pat pay for medical bills, funeral services, and legal help. This assistance is especially needed because Pat will be unable to work for the foreseeable future as he weathers this painful, life-altering tragedy."

It adds, "We all know Pat to be the most kind and genuine person. As someone who is always willing to support others, we sincerely thank you for offering yours."

Lindsay Clancy is on trial in Massachusetts for the deaths of her three children, Cora, Dawson and Callan, who were found strangled with exercise bands at the family’s Duxbury home on January 24, 2023. Clancy has pleaded not guilty and her attorneys have argued that she was suffering from postpartum psychosis and was not criminally responsible when the children died. Prosecutors, however, have argued that she planned the killings while her husband, Patrick Clancy, was away picking up takeout and medication.