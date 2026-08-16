'Patrick Clancy's best friend Kyle Carney looks like him': New theory questions timeline of Lindsay Clancy killings

New conspiracy theories are gaining attention online around Patrick Clancy and his friend Kyle Carney, with social media users questioning the timeline of the killings and Patrick’s 5:24pm work email. New social media theories are putting Patrick Clancy and his friend Kyle Carney under the spotlight. (Reuters, X/@cathyrusson) Lindsay Clancy has pleaded not guilty to killing her three children, 3-year-old Cora, 3-year-old Dawson and 8-month-old Callan in January 2023. Her attorneys have argued that she was suffering from postpartum psychosis and was not criminally responsible when she strangled the children. Prosecutors have argued that Lindsay carefully planned the killings while Patrick was away picking up takeout and medication. What are people saying online about Patrick's friend?

Deep Dive What is the significance of the 5:24 PM email sent by Patrick Clancy during the trial? What theories are emerging about Kyle Carney's involvement in the Lindsay Clancy case? How did Lindsay Clancy's mental health and medication contribute to the defense strategy in her trial?

A theory suggesting Patrick Clancy's best friend, Kyle Carney impersonated him has taken over social media discussions around the Lindsay Clancy trial. One user wrote on Facebook, “So Patrick Clancy's best friend looks a lot like him. What IF he had his best friend go to pick up the food, and go to CVS for him? Whole time Patrick was at his house. And thats how he was able to send an email from HIS HOUSE at the same time he was supposedly at 'the store'. ?? Mhmm. Lol maybe im reaching, but tell me what you think. ?”

Another user connected the theory to Patrick's current wife, writing, “Patrick Clancy and his best friend. #LindsayClancy and Patricks new wife. Patrick took off his boots when he first got home Lindsay allegedly described watching herself doing things and not being able to stop it. Interesting and creepy!” Someone wrote, “His friend was his double on camera at the e store , the psychiatrist who gave her all the drugs was Patrick's mom's close friend . Also Patrick's dad was a police captain and why Patrick was never investigated. Lyndsey Clancy was outside in the snow and was at the body temp of81” One user wrote, “The way Lindsay Clancy was crying in court today she DID NOT DO IT. Patrick Clancy did it with the help of his friend and trying to blame it on Lindsay because of her prior diagnosis”