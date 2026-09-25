Has Ryker Lee been found? Latest update as tipster claimed spotting missing Arizona teen in barn loft

Social media users have been speculating about the whereabouts of missing Arizona teen Ryker Lee after a reported tip that he was spotted inside a neighbor's barn loft. An anonymous tip was reportedly submitted to Voices For The Missing claiming that Arizona missing teen, Ryker Lee, was seen at a neighbor's barn loft. (Pima County Sheriff's Department ) The anonymous tip was reportedly submitted to Voices For The Missing, which then informed YouTuber NickARPG520. According to reports circulating online, the tipster described themselves as a community member and claimed they saw Ryker in a neighbor's barn loft on September 23. Rumors later spread online suggesting Ryker had been found, but those claims remain unverified. The search for Ryker began after he disappeared from the Three Points area of Arizona. Authorities said he was last seen leaving his home around 10 am Tuesday. He was reported missing shortly afterward. Also read: Ryker Lee went missing in Pima County. What investigators found at teen's house was horrifying Tip leads to speculation amongst social media users A user on X shared an update about a tip that was left with the Voices of the missing. “Earlier an anonymous tip was submitted to Voices For The Missing, who notified YouTuber NickARPG520 of the tip. Nick then spoke with PCSD. The tipster, described as “someone in the community,” reported seeing Ryker Lee in a neighbor’s barn loft on September 23, reportedly appearing sickly. Unfortunately, Ryker was not found,” the user wrote on X.

After the tip was communicated to the authorities, another X account, TUCScanner, claimed that Ryker Lee may have been found. “MISSING 15-YEAR-OLD MAY HAVE BEEN FOUND** #FindRykerLee. We are receiving reports that the missing 15-year-old may have been located near the Three Points area," the post read. Another user David Bies, from Tucson, also quoted the post and wrote, “Seeing chatter that Ryker Lee may have been found, but PCSD hasn’t confirmed anything. People in @TUCscanner’s thread are claiming deputies are waiting on a warrant — still unconfirmed.” However, authorities have not confirmed those claims or released details about any specific property being searched. Investigators continue to rely on verified information as they work to locate Ryker. The Pima County Sheriff’s Department (PCSD) also said Thursday in an X post that the search for Ryker remains active. Deputies and search teams are continuing ground and air operations and are conducting door-to-door checks in the surrounding area.