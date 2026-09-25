Has Ryker Lee been found? Latest update as tipster claimed spotting missing Arizona teen in barn loft
An anonymous tip was reportedly submitted to Voices For The Missing claiming that Arizona missing teen, Ryker Lee, was seen at a neighbor's barn loft.
Social media users have been speculating about the whereabouts of missing Arizona teen Ryker Lee after a reported tip that he was spotted inside a neighbor's barn loft.
The anonymous tip was reportedly submitted to Voices For The Missing, which then informed YouTuber NickARPG520. According to reports circulating online, the tipster described themselves as a community member and claimed they saw Ryker in a neighbor's barn loft on September 23.
Rumors later spread online suggesting Ryker had been found, but those claims remain unverified.
The search for Ryker began after he disappeared from the Three Points area of Arizona. Authorities said he was last seen leaving his home around 10 am Tuesday. He was reported missing shortly afterward.
Also read: Ryker Lee went missing in Pima County. What investigators found at teen's house was horrifying
Tip leads to speculation amongst social media users
A user on X shared an update about a tip that was left with the Voices of the missing. “Earlier an anonymous tip was submitted to Voices For The Missing, who notified YouTuber NickARPG520 of the tip. Nick then spoke with PCSD. The tipster, described as “someone in the community,” reported seeing Ryker Lee in a neighbor’s barn loft on September 23, reportedly appearing sickly. Unfortunately, Ryker was not found,” the user wrote on X.
After the tip was communicated to the authorities, another X account, TUCScanner, claimed that Ryker Lee may have been found. “MISSING 15-YEAR-OLD MAY HAVE BEEN FOUND** #FindRykerLee. We are receiving reports that the missing 15-year-old may have been located near the Three Points area," the post read.
Another user David Bies, from Tucson, also quoted the post and wrote, “Seeing chatter that Ryker Lee may have been found, but PCSD hasn’t confirmed anything. People in @TUCscanner’s thread are claiming deputies are waiting on a warrant — still unconfirmed.”
However, authorities have not confirmed those claims or released details about any specific property being searched. Investigators continue to rely on verified information as they work to locate Ryker.
The Pima County Sheriff’s Department (PCSD) also said Thursday in an X post that the search for Ryker remains active. Deputies and search teams are continuing ground and air operations and are conducting door-to-door checks in the surrounding area.
Also read: Who is Ryker Lee? Pima County Sheriff’s Department searching for 15-year-old boy missing from Three Points area
Parents arrested as investigation uncovers alleged abuse
Ryker is described as 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing about 120 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes. Authorities said he was last seen wearing a neon green shirt and floral-print pants. PCSD has issued a Missing Endangered Person Advisory for Ryker because he has a medical condition that requires medication.
The search for Ryker also led investigators to uncover allegations of child abuse involving his family. His mother, Danielle Lee-Sharp, 39, and stepfather, Michael Menzie, 43, were arrested after finding signs of abuse in the house.
Authorities alleged that Ryker had been kept inside a small, padlocked room in an RV without running water, restroom facilities or air conditioning before his disappearance. Investigators also said his two younger siblings, aged eight and 10, were living in unsafe conditions inside the main house.
The Arizona Department of Child Safety took custody of Ryker’s siblings following the investigation. Police said Lee-Sharp and Menzie face three counts of child abuse.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShirin Gupta
Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature.Read More