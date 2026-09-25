Netanyahu takes on Mamdani, warns Iran's ‘murderous dictatorship’ at UN as delegates storm out

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu delivered a strong defense of Israel's regional actions at the United Nations on Thursday, seeking to push back against mounting global isolation ahead of elections he risks losing, even as dozens of delegates streamed out. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu holds a device as he speaks speaks during the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly at United Nations headquarters. (AP) In his speech at the ongoing session of the United Nations General Assembly, Netanyahu criticised New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani for labeling him a war criminal, accused Western European leaders of caving to "antisemitic mobs," and charged both Qatar and Turkey with spreading lies. He particularly branded Iran as a “murderous dictatorship”, and claimed the nearly seven-month conflict – in which Israeli and US forces struck Iran – had prevented Tehran from developing nuclear weapons.

Deep Dive What accusations did Netanyahu make against Zohran Mamdani during his UN speech? Why did several delegates walk out during Netanyahu's address at the UN General Assembly? How did Netanyahu respond to accusations of genocide against Israel during his UN speech?

Netanyahu’s remarks evoked sharp reactions from both Qatar and Turkey, which said that the Israeli Prime Minister’s words cannot “make his massacres, the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza and the proceedings before international law invisible”.

Attack on Mamdani Launching a strong attack on Mamdani, Netanyahu said: "You tried to stop me from coming here. You tried. You tried to silence me. Well, you can't silence me. You can't silence the truth.” Mamdani had campaigned for office on a promise to have Netanyahu arrested for alleged war crimes should he visit the largest US city, even though he later said he lacked the legal authority to do so. Earlier this week, he had described Netanyahu as “the architect of a horrific genocide against Palestinians”. Also Read | Which countries walked out of Netanyahu's UNGA speech? Israeli PM reacts as delegates leave in dozens Netanyahu alleged that “many Jews no longer feel safe” ever since Mamdani assumed office. “They talk to me. They tell me, ‘This isn't the city we remember. It changed so quickly’. You praise criminals convicted of supporting Hamas. You count as friends people like Hasan Piker, who said America deserved 9/11. You invited to your home a Palestinian journalist who filmed Hamas terrorists beating and torturing Israeli hostages, and later admitted that he refused to publish the videos in order to protect, you guessed it, the terrorists," he alleged.

As dozens of envoys from across the world walked out, some jeering and booing while Netanyahu's own team stood and applauded, he said: “If there are any other moral cowards who haven't left this hall, please do so now”. Hitting back, Mamdani accused Netanyahu of using the UNGA podium to repeat what he called "baseless lies meant to sanitise his genocide of Palestinians”. “As he has done time and again, Prime Minister Netanyahu used his speech to repeat baseless lies meant to sanitise his genocide of Palestinians. Yet no lie can change the fact that he remains the subject of an International Criminal Court arrest warrant alleging war crimes and crimes against humanity,” he said in a statement.

‘Fall of Iran's leadership not far’ Targeting Iran over the ongoing conflict with the US and Israel, Netanyahu said: "I vowed to prevent Iran's murderous dictatorship from developing atomic bombs, nuclear weapons aimed at destroying Israel, nuclear weapons that could threaten the entire world.” He said the fall of Iran's leadership, whose UN envoy displayed a portrait of slain Quds Force commander Qasem Soleimani on their vacant desk, was not "far”. To be sure, Iran's government has held onto power despite the onslaught and continues to defy the US, effectively blocking the Strait of Hormuz. Also Read | What did Benjamin Netanyahu say about Hasan Piker? Israeli PM links streamer to Zohran Mamdani at UNGA speech Qatar, Turkey spreading lies: Netanyahu Netanyahu accused several countries of spreading what he called "lies" about Israel, naming Qatar and Turkey. "Several foreign countries have spent untold billions to spread lies about my country. The first to do so was Qatar...Their goal was clear. Brainwash young minds to hate Israel, hate America, hate the West," he said. He also criticised Qatar for hosting Hamas leaders and accused Turkey of becoming a "super spreader of anti-Semitic lies". He labelled Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan a “tyrant”.