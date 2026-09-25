Which countries walked out of Netanyahu's UNGA speech? Israeli PM reacts as delegates leave in dozens

Benjamin Netanyahu's speech at the 81st United Nations General Assembly meeting in New York City was met with a mass walkout by dozens of delegates. The walkout was encouraged by the Palestinian Mission to the UN, representatives from which are also scheduled to speak later on Thursday. Delegates walk out as Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addresses the 81st United Nations General Assembly at UN headquarters in New York City on September 24. (REUTERS)

As the Israeli PM started speaking, delegates in the hall started leaving. Meanwhile supporters of Netanyahu inside cheered him as he called the delegates leaving “phony human rights protesters.”

“Where were you when the Iranian tyrants butchered and maimed tens of thousands of unarmed Iranian civilians?” Netanyahu said, adding, “If there are any other moral cowards who haven’t yet left this hall, please do so now.”