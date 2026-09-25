Trump-Xi summit: Chinese reporters ‘clash’ with Secret Service before Xi Jinping’s White House welcome; video
Chinese reporters clashed with Secret Service agents before Xi Jinping’s White House welcome as the Trump-Xi summit continued.
Chinese reporters pushed and shoved with US Secret Service agents outside the White House on September 24 as President Donald Trump prepared to welcome Chinese President Xi Jinping for a state visit.
Videos from the scene showed journalists arguing with security officials and trying to hold camera positions near the White House. The dispute happened shortly before the formal welcome and did not stop the ceremony. Similar tensions had surfaced during Trump’s May visit to Beijing.
Deep Dive
Chinese press corps, Secret Service clash Before Xi Jinping arrival
The confrontation took place as the White House press pool prepared for Xi Jinping’s arrival. The travelling Chinese press corps pushed into limited camera areas and, according to reports, refused instructions from Secret Service agents to move. The scene included shouting and physical jostling near White House entrance areas.
Telegraph correspondent Connor Stringer described the scene on X: “Chaos ahead of Xi Jinping’s arrival at the White House as the travelling Chinese press corps push and shove their way into position. Lots of shouting and raised voices as they refuse to move for Secret Service.”
Reuters also published a photograph showing a Secret Service agent redirecting a Chinese official photographer who had initially refused to move.
Trump-Xi summit follows earlier Beijing press disputes
The confrontation brought back memories of Trump’s May 2026 visit to Beijing. During that trip, Chinese reporters rushed into a bilateral meeting area and knocked down a White House advance staff member, who suffered bruises. There was also a dispute at the Temple of Heaven after Chinese officials refused to let a Secret Service agent enter with his firearm. The disagreement delayed the press pool’s entry.
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An official pool report from the American Presidency Project recorded that the dispute over the agent’s weapon led to a lengthy discussion before a compromise was reached. American journalists also faced restrictions around movement during the Beijing trip.
Donald Trump and Xi Jinping continue state visit despite scuffle
Despite the White House confrontation, the Trump-Xi summit continued as planned. Xi and his wife, Peng Liyuan, received a formal welcome from Trump and First Lady Melania Trump, including military honors.
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Trump later spoke warmly about his relationship with Xi, saying the two leaders had “forged a friendship” and had “made tremendous strides on the issues facing our two countries.”
The US and China were also working to extend their trade truce until January 10, 2027, according to US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. The talks covered trade, technology and artificial intelligence, while the press dispute stayed a side incident.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSehjal Gupta
Sehjal Gupta is a Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times and is part of the US Desk. She covers a wide range of stories from the United States, including politics, sports, entertainment, breaking news, and major global developments. She enjoys working across different beats because every story brings a fresh perspective and an opportunity to explore something different. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sehjal was part of The Times of India, where she headed the International Sports and US Streamers team. She reported on international sports, athlete stories, streamer news, and major developments from around the world. The role gave her the opportunity to work on a diverse range of stories while leading coverage across two evolving news categories. She holds a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) and believes the experience taught her the importance of staying organised, managing priorities, and adapting to new challenges. Over the years, she has reported on a variety of topics and enjoys taking on stories that keep her curious and encourage her to look beyond the obvious. Expertise: International news, International/US sports, and streamer coverage. Interests: Global affairs, geopolitics, politics, and entertainment. Outside work, Sehjal loves travelling, watching movies, and exploring new places to eat. She enjoys discovering new cultures and believes that some of the best stories and experiences come from stepping outside her comfort zone and exploring unfamiliar places.Read More