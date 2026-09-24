‘Did Natalie Harp edit out Melania?’: Trump's Truth Social photo of Xi Jinping arrival sparks row

President Donald Trump, joined by First Lady Melania Trump, gave China President Xi Jinping and his wife, Peng Liyuan, a grand welcome as they arrived at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on Wednesday for a three-day state visit to the US. US President Donald Trump and aide Natalie Harp exit Marine One on the Ellipse near the White House on August 16. (AFP) On Thursday morning, ahead of a day-long series of scheduled meetings and events with Xi Jinping and Chinese officials, Trump posted a photo of the arrival ceremony on Truth Social. The photo created a controversy as it appeared severely edited, and social media wasted no time in reading between the lines. The photo featured the 80-year-old flanked by Xi Jinping, saluting as a fleet of the US Air Force's B-12 bombers flew in honor of the Chinese leader's arrival. A B-12 bomber can be seen flying, with text just below it read: "Only Trump."

Deep Dive What created the controversy around Trump's photo of Xi Jinping's arrival? Why was Melania Trump missing from the photo shared by Trump? How did social media react to the photo of Trump and Xi Jinping?

Also read: ‘Why is Trump wearing gloves?’ POTUS's unusual outfit choice at Xi Jinping welcome draws attention On Trump's left, his personal secretary and White House aide Natalie Harp could be seen standing. Here's the photo.

Was Melania Edited Out? Social media users noticed that Melania Trump, who also attended the event alongside Trump, was not in the photo, even though the original frame had her standing just behind Trump. The New Republic reports that the actual footage of the event shows several "strange differences" with the photo that Trump posted on social media. Beyond the alleged editing out of Melania Trump, the report claimed that Trump aide Monica Crawley was superimposed with Natalie Harp. Monica Crawley, notably, attended the event and posted several photos of herself from Joint Base Andrews. It is unclear, however, is Natalie Harp also attended it. Here's the footage where Mical Crawley can be seen.