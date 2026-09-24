Xi Jinping says US, China have ‘responsibility to ensure AI development under human control’

Xi's remarks come hours after China's commerce ministry confirmed that its senior trade negotiators had held their first talks with the US on artificial intelligence, CNBC reported. US President Donald Trump had too, in a post on Truth Social, suggested that AI would be a key topic of discussion between the two leaders.

Jinping is in Washington for his second state visit to the United States. “We have both the capability and responsibility to develop and manage AI for good and ensure that the development of AI is always under human control,” the Chinese President said at the White House .

China and the United States have the “responsibility” to ensure that the development of artificial intelligence remains under human control, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Thursday.

“A big day with President Xi of China. Super Intelligence (SI) will be a big topic of discussion, but I want to leave it exactly where it is. That is China’s position also. Our guardrail is the DOJ!” Trump said.

Trump hails ‘truly great friendship’, Xi highlights ‘deeply intertwined interests’ On the second day of Xi's visit to Washington, US President Trump said he had “forged a truly great friendship…built on mutual respect and the vital interests of our people”, with the Chinese President, the Associated Press reported.

Xi, meanwhile, said both US and China were different but had “deeply intertwined” interests, and can therefore “build up mutual trust”, BBC reported. The Chinese President invited 100,000 young Americans to visit China for student exchanges over the coming five years.

“Just as our people worked together to win that war, President Xi and I will continue working together to forge a better future for both of our nations,” the US President said in brief opening remarks at the White House, recalling America's role in World War II.

Also Read | Taiwan, trade, Tehran: What's on table for crucial Xi-Trump talks

‘It should be a race of catching up, not wrestle’: Xi Xi, in his opening remarks, said the leaders did not “need to avoid mentioning competition”, but said the competition must be “a healthy one, and should be kept within bounds.”

“It should be a race of catching up with one another, not a wrestle in which when either wins, or loses,” PTI news agency cited Xi as saying. The Chinese President spoke about “coexisting in peace”. “As I have said many times, China and the United States as two major countries stand to gain from cooperation and will both lose in confrontation,” Xi said.