Taiwan, trade, Tehran: What's on table for crucial Xi-Trump talks

Chinese President Xi Jinping set off for the United States on Wednesday for his first state visit there in over a decade. He is poised to meet US President Donald Trump for the second time this year and will reportedly be greeted by him on the tarmac upon arriving at the Maryland military base that hosts Air Force One. US President Donald Trump met Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing earlier this year in May. (File Photo/REUTERS)

The leaders of the two superpowers are set to meet in the backdrop of tensions over trade, technology and the war in Iran during Xi's three-day visit to Washington.

According to the White House, Xi's state visit marks “a significant milestone in the relationship between the two countries.”

Trump also told media that he will be "discussing almost everything" with Xi during their talks.

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Here's a look at what's on agenda for Xi's state visit to the US- Trump to seek US seismologist's release from China? The wife of Youlin Chen, a US seismologist held in China since late 2024, said on Tuesday that the White House has assured her that President Trump would raise her husband’s case with his Chinese counterpart during Xi's state visit.

Yufang Rong said she was concerned that her husband, Youlin Chen, could face fabricated espionage charges, reported Reuters.

Chen, a Chinese-born US citizen, had conducted US-funded research on North Korea’s nuclear tests using publicly available data, Rong said. His work was openly published and carried out in collaboration with Chinese scientists, she said.

Apart from Chen, Min Zin is another scholar being held in China.

Rong said she was told that Trump will also seek Zin's release.

"Resolving the wrongful detentions of US citizens is always a top priority for the president," Reuters quoted a senior US official as saying.

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Taiwan remains hopeful for US arms sales Taiwan has long been a point of contention between the US and China. During Trump's visit to Beijing earlier this year, China pressured him to halt US' arms sale to Taiwan, following which, the US paused the sale of a $14 billion package to the island that China claims as its own.

Taiwan has expressed confidence that the US will continue will its arms sale.

“We will continue to maintain close contact with the US Department of War and continue to push forward the arms procurement deal between Taiwan and the US, ensuring it proceeds as planned,” Associated Press news agency quoted as saying Taiwanese defence ministry spokesperson Major General Chiao Fu-chun while talking to reporters.

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China to raise claim for Taiwan? During their meeting, Xi's might forcefully raise China's claim to Taiwan, Reuters reported citing people familiar with the matter. Trump would however prefer to avoid that discussion, they added.

Even though the US does not formally recognise Taiwan as a nation, it has been a backer and arms provider for the island.

Trade tensions to linger The temporary truce between the US and China struck last year during trade war is set to expire in November, bringing trade tensions between two of the world's biggest economies to the fore again.

While China is looking for a commitment to do away with tariffs which were imposed by the US last year as it would hamper its export economy, however, US may not be too keen.

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“The US side views this as leverage over China and ensuring that they can get deliveries of the rare earths and magnets that American companies need," said Glaser of the German Marshall Fund, reported The Guardian.

However, China’s exports have expanded despite the trade war.

Iran war may come up Another major topic that could come up during the talks between Trump and Xi is the US' ongoing war with Iran. China has maintain close economic ties with Iran. While the US believes that Beijing could exert pressure on Tehran, China has not shown much inclination to do so and Trump has also clarified he does not see the need seek help from China.

The war between the US and Iran started on February 28 and has been going on for almost seven months.

When crude oil prices went up globally due to the war, China released its strategic stockpiles to help stabilise the prices.

(With inputs from wires)