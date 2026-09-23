Ole Miss students express fear after 2 peers tragically die, ‘Can’t even know what you can trust…’
University of Mississippi students have spoken out after two of their peers were found dead on Monday, September 21, in separate incidents.
University of Mississippi students have spoken out after two of their peers were found dead on Monday, September 21, in separate incidents. Their causes of death have not been determined.
Action News 5 reported that emergency responders were called to Stewart Hall around 1:30 pm Monday for a possible overdose. The Lafayette County dispatch call said, “Stewart Hall 61 Women’s Terrace for a possible OD. They do not believe the subject is breathing. Trying to start CPR over the phone.”
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Deep Dive
The death happened after the campus hosted LSU for a football game over the weekend. The event drew thousands of people to Oxford.
Ole Miss students express concern
The deaths have shaken students at Ole Miss.
“It is very scary. It is like you can’t even know what you can trust or what is safe to do,” Ole Miss student Jay Van Dyke said, per Action News 5.
“The reality is that we live in a time where students have to be extremely cautious about what they are consuming and who they are taking it from,” said student Gabe Evans.
Meanwhile, Lafayette County Metro Narcotics said on Tuesday that there is “no evidence the deaths are connected.” The agency added that “packaged kratom from a retail store was found during both investigations.”
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The Oxford Police Department shared a release from Lafayette County Metro Narcotics on X, which warned Ole Miss students to “avoid kratom and any other medication or substance that was not prescribed to you or obtained from a trusted, regulated source.”
The release added, “As a general community safety resource, free Narcan is available through vending machines on campus and at the downtown parking garage within the City of Oxford. Narcan can reverse the effects of an opioid overdose and is available to members of the community at no charge.”
Kratom is illegal in Arkansas and Tennessee. However, it can be sold in parts of Mississippi to people over the age of 21.
While Oxford banned kratom in 2019, Lafayette County banned it in 2021.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSumanti Sen
Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches.Read More