Ole Miss students express fear after 2 peers tragically die, ‘Can’t even know what you can trust…’

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Action News 5 reported that emergency responders were called to Stewart Hall around 1:30 pm Monday for a possible overdose. The Lafayette County dispatch call said, “Stewart Hall 61 Women’s Terrace for a possible OD. They do not believe the subject is breathing. Trying to start CPR over the phone.”

University of Mississippi students have spoken out after two of their peers were found dead on Monday, September 21, in separate incidents. Their causes of death have not been determined.

How can I access Narcan on the Ole Miss campus?

How can I access Narcan on the Ole Miss campus?

What was the cause of death for the two Ole Miss students?

What was the cause of death for the two Ole Miss students?

The death happened after the campus hosted LSU for a football game over the weekend. The event drew thousands of people to Oxford.

Ole Miss students express concern The deaths have shaken students at Ole Miss.

“It is very scary. It is like you can’t even know what you can trust or what is safe to do,” Ole Miss student Jay Van Dyke said, per Action News 5.

“The reality is that we live in a time where students have to be extremely cautious about what they are consuming and who they are taking it from,” said student Gabe Evans.

Meanwhile, Lafayette County Metro Narcotics said on Tuesday that there is “no evidence the deaths are connected.” The agency added that “packaged kratom from a retail store was found during both investigations.”

Also Read | What happened at Ole Miss in Oxford? 2 student deaths under investigation; what we know so far

The Oxford Police Department shared a release from Lafayette County Metro Narcotics on X, which warned Ole Miss students to “avoid kratom and any other medication or substance that was not prescribed to you or obtained from a trusted, regulated source.”

The release added, “As a general community safety resource, free Narcan is available through vending machines on campus and at the downtown parking garage within the City of Oxford. Narcan can reverse the effects of an opioid overdose and is available to members of the community at no charge.”

Kratom is illegal in Arkansas and Tennessee. However, it can be sold in parts of Mississippi to people over the age of 21.

While Oxford banned kratom in 2019, Lafayette County banned it in 2021.