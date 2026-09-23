In a concerning incident, two University of Mississippi students were found dead on Monday, September 21, in separate incidents, officials confirmed, per Action News 5. Their causes of death have not been determined. However, authorities have urged people to avoid any drug or substance not prescribed by a medical doctor. Ole Miss students causes of death: What we know as authorities warn against illicit drug use (The University of Mississippi - Ole Miss/Facebook)

The outlet reported that emergency responders were called to Stewart Hall around 1:30 pm Monday for a possible overdose. The Lafayette County dispatch call said, “Stewart Hall 61 Women’s Terrace for a possible OD. They do not believe the subject is breathing. Trying to start CPR over the phone.”

Also Read | What happened at Ole Miss in Oxford? 2 student deaths under investigation; what we know so far

The death happened after the campus hosted LSU for a football game over the weekend. The event drew thousands of people to Oxford.

Authorities warn against illicit drug use Lafayette County Metro Narcotics said on Tuesday that there is “no evidence the deaths are connected.” The agency added that “packaged kratom from a retail store was found during both investigations.”

The Oxford Police Department shared a release from Lafayette County Metro Narcotics on X, which warned Ole Miss students to “avoid kratom and any other medication or substance that was not prescribed to you or obtained from a trusted, regulated source.”

The release added, “As a general community safety resource, free Narcan is available through vending machines on campus and at the downtown parking garage within the City of Oxford. Narcan can reverse the effects of an opioid overdose and is available to members of the community at no charge.”

Also Read | What is kratom? Authorities issue warning after packaged drug found in Ole Miss death investigations in Oxford

Dr. Lucas Trautman, medical director at the Oxford Treatment Center, said kratom is a highly addictive, leafy extract. He said it is nicknamed “gas station heroin” and is easy to buy because of its availability and opioid-like effects.

He also expressed concerns about a new synthetic opioid called cychlorphine. He added that drug testing strips cannot identify it.

“It’s 10 times more potent than fentanyl. A grain of sand will kill you,” Dr. Trautman told Action News 5. “A counterfeit Xanax or a counterfeit Adderall might have it in it. I think cychlorphine is the next evolution in a very dangerous drug trade.”

Kratom is illegal in Arkansas and Tennessee. However, it can be sold in parts of Mississippi to people over the age of 21.

While Oxford banned kratom in 2019, Lafayette County banned it in 2021.