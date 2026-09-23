Who was Lisa Bradford? Husband charged with murder after real estate agent shot dead at Aldie, Virginia home
A woman was found shot dead inside a home in Aldie, Virginia, on Tuesday. Lisa Bradford’s husband, Roger Bradford, was arrested for murder hours later.
A woman was found shot dead inside a home in Aldie, Virginia, on Tuesday, September 22. Lisa Bradford’s husband, Roger Bradford, was arrested for murder hours later.
Loudoun County Sheriff Mike Chapman said a relative called authorities and informed them that Roger had killed his wife. According to the relative, Roger told them about the killing over the phone, per NBC Washington.
Deputies discovered Lisa dead inside a home in the 24000 block of Quimby Oaks Place in Aldie at about 12:10 pm, according to the sheriff.
Who was Lisa Bradford?
Lisa was a real estate agent in the area. Neighbors told the outlet that she was a kind person who was very involved in the community.
"She was just a good person. She would always send us a gift every once and a while and check in with us, see how we're doing. It's just really heartbreaking," neighbor John Niles said of Lisa
Roger fled before deputies arrived at the scene.
According to the Loudoun County Sheriff, “After a multi-state search spanning Virginia, Maryland, and Pennsylvania, he was taken into custody at approximately 3:15 p.m. by the Pennsylvania State Police in Bedford, Pennsylvania where he is being held in pending extradition to Virginia. The LCSO believes the shooting to be domestic in nature, and there is no threat to the public.”
Roger, 60, has been charged with First-Degree Murder and Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony following the fatal shooting.
The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office thanked the Pennsylvania State Police, the Maryland State Police, and the Frederick County Sheriff's Office for their assistance.
Anyone facing domestic violence can find help and information through the LCSO's Domestic Violence Resource Center.
Anyone with any information about Lisa’s murder is urged to contact the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office at 703-777-1021.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSumanti Sen
Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches.Read More