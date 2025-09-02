Who was Sarah Carroll? Michigan college student, 20, shot dead by ex in murder-suicide after he stalked her for months

A 20-year-old Michigan college student was murdered by her ex-boyfriend, who had stalked and harassed her for several months. Sarah Carroll was shot dead on Saturday, August 30, at the Woodland Villa Apartments near Detroit, Fox 2 reported. Who was Sarah Carroll? Michigan college student, 20, shot dead by ex in murder-suicide (GoFundMe)

Carroll’s ex-boyfriend has been identified only as Lincoln. He fatally shot Carroll before dying by suicide. Westland Police, who arrived at the scene, ruled that it was a murder-suicide.

Who was Sarah Carroll?

A GoFundMe that has been launched describes Carroll as “smart, brave, strong,” and as having a “smile that lit up every room she entered.” The page adds that she was “only just beginning her journey”. The fundraiser was set up on behalf of her parents, James and Jennifer.

“We are asking for help to cover her funeral expenses so we can lay her to rest with the love and dignity she deserves,” says the page.

Jennifer revealed that Carroll was trying to get a personal protection order against Lincoln before he carried out the crime. “She was with Lincoln, her ex-boyfriend, for almost a year and they were having trouble,” her mother said. “He was stalking her for the past two months. And he came here last night, shot her, called 911, said he killed his girlfriend, and then shot himself.”

Jennifer revealed that Carroll did not inform her or James that she was being stalked. “To other parents – watch your kids,” Jennifer told Click on Detroit. “Try to get more into their life, try to get them to be open and talk to you.”

James claimed that Lincoln “was suffering from mental illness” when he killed Carroll. He said his daughter was shot several times with a shotgun.

“If their children are suffering from mental illness, get them some help. Get them the help that they need before something like this happens,” James said.

James said Carroll was pursuing a degree to become a physician assistant at Schoolcraft College when she was killed. “She was loved by everybody. Everybody she met,” he said. “She was wonderful. I’m going to miss my baby.”

Tributes pour in

Loved ones remembered Carroll on social media with emotional posts. James shared the GoFundMe on Facebook, writing, “I lost my sweet daughter last night. Any help you can give is greatly appreciated. Thank you my friends.”

In a separate post, James thanked friends and family for their support. “I just want to take a moment to thank all of my family and friends who showed up for the vigil tonight and those that couldn’tbe there but were there in spirit. I would also like to give my heartfelt thanks to all of the people that have helped us out through gofundme. Your love and generosity are extremely appreciated in our time of need. You all have my endless thanks,” he wrote.

Jennifer wrote in a Facebook post, “My poor sweet girl is gone I'm so broken and in shock. forever 20”.

Carroll’s cousin, Ann Quinlan, described her as “beautiful, sweet, and smart” in a Facebook post, adding that “we will forever be mourning her loss.”

One of Carroll’s friends from middle school, Aaliyah Wright, also remembered her in a heartbreaking post. “She was so funny, she would always keep adding onto any joke to keep everyone laughing and gasping for air, and she was beautiful, she was everything any girl would ever want to be,” she wrote.

She added, “When we lost our friend Rocky to suicide, it hit our entire friend group that nobody is promised tomorrow and we were so young then. Even now at 20, she was way too young and undeserving to be taken from us in such a way. I am devastated and genuinly angry that my friends and family keep becoming victims of violence, absolutely nobody deserves this and it needs to stop. Please check in on your loved ones and remember that you are never alone, there is always help if you need it, whether if you're in an abusive relationship or if you're receiving threats from someone, please call law enforcement, because no family and no friend should have to go through this. I'm praying for you and your family, I love you so dearly Sarah, rest easy.”