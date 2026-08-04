2 major crashes, then 441 test flights, finally okayed: Boeing 737 MAX 7 gets long-awaited nod in US

The United States Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has certified Boeing's 737 MAX 7 jet, more than eight years after its maiden flight. US authorities announced the nod to the smallest version of the single-aisle MAX plane on Monday. Max 7 is a part of Boeing’s 737 family of commercial jets, the company's bestseller series while also being at the center of its troubles. Boeing had originally intended to commence operations on the 737 MAX 7 aircraft in 2019 itself (Getty Images via AFP)

The process for approval for the Max 7 in that series had been significantly delayed owing to two fatal crashes in 2018 and 2019, which had led to new requirements being added under federal legislation, news agency AFP reported. In October 2018, a Boeing 737 MAX 8 flight – Lion Air Flight 610 – crashed into the Java Sea 13 minutes after taking off from Jakarta, Indonesia, killing all 189 people on board. The following year, Ethiopian Airlines flight 312 of the same 737 model crashed on March 10, 2019, near Bishoftu killing all 157 people on board.

While Boeing had originally intended to commence operations on the 737 MAX 7 aircraft in 2019 itself, the timeline was thrown off after the two fatal crashes. This was followed by another near-catastrophic incident in January, 2024, wherein the fuselage panel in an Alaska Airlines plane blew out mid-flight, resulting in a major scare.

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The approval to the 737 MAX 7, which has a maximum of 172 seats, led to Boeing shares climbing by 8 per cent. This is also because the aircraft is the first new aircraft by the manufacturer to be cleared since the crashes and in the aftermath of other problems, which had led to a multi-year slump for the company.

441 test flights, 686 hours: How Boeing received certification The FAA said approval to Boeing 737 MAX 7 comes after “almost a decade of extensive review” following “years of sustained work to resolve complex technical issues.”

The plane completed 441 flight tests over 686 test flight hours to get the certification. The US regulator said the nod came after years of additional testing, design changes and an extensive review of the plane's design and safety systems.

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“This important certification validates the rigor of our airplane's design and recognizes the determination and resilience of our 737 MAX development team,” Stephanie Pope, president of Boeing Commercial Airplanes, said, according to AFP.

“Our team stayed focused on completing all requirements and delivering a safe and more capable airplane to our customers,” Pope added. Boeing is now working with regulators on the certification of the 777X, a wide-body plane.

However, before signing off the certification, FAA has also underscored several safety changes that would need to be made, including updating flight-control software, improving cockpit alerts for pilots and redesigning the engine anti-ice system to prevent overheating.

Further, safety inspectors are expected to remain at Boeing production facilities to monitor the manufacturing, including observing the company’s Safety Management System and overall safety culture, FAA said, according to the Associated Press.