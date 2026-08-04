Spokane Old Trails Fire GoFundMe: Hub of verified fundraisers launched; here's how you can help

GoFundMe has launched a centralized hub of verified fundraisers to support people affected by the devastating Spokane County wildfires, including the Old Trails Fire. Thousands of residents continue to deal with evacuations, destroyed homes and ongoing recovery efforts. Three members of the Spokane Fire Department sit on a curb in front of burned-out residential homes in the Balboa neighborhood of Spokane, Washington, on August 2, 2026. (Photo by Erick Doxey / AFP) (AFP)

The crowdfunding platform announced the initiative in an email shared with HT.com, saying it aims to make it easier for donors to identify trusted campaigns supporting impacted families.

The company said its Trust & Safety team is "working around the clock" to review and verify campaigns before adding them to the hub. GoFundMe added that more fundraisers will appear as they complete the platform's enhanced verification process.

The action is being taken in response to ongoing wildfires in eastern Washington, including the Old Trails Fire, which is causing extensive damage in Spokane County.

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Spokane wildfire fundraisers featured on the hub GoFundMe highlighted several verified campaigns already available through the Washington Wildfire Relief Hub.

One fundraiser, Help My Parents Rebuild After the Spokane Wildfires, supports two Spokane Public Schools teachers who lost their home. According to the campaign, their son helped evacuate his mother and the family's dogs before the fire destroyed the property. The family is now replacing necessities while working through insurance claims and rebuilding.

Another campaign, Help Sydney & Tyler Rebuild Before Baby Ellie Arrives!, seeks donations for a young couple whose home burned just weeks before the birth of their first child, who is due on September 26. The fundraiser says the wildfire destroyed the nursery and baby supplies they had spent months preparing. At the time of writing, the fundraiser had collected $11,000. The fundraiser reads, “Instead of spending these last precious weeks preparing for their daughter's arrival, Sydney and Tyler are now trying to find a safe place to live and figure out how to rebuild their lives from nothing.”

The hub also features Help the Jacob Family Rebuild After the Old Trails Fire, which says Natalie and her family escaped with their animals but lost their home. The property had reportedly served as a refuge for hundreds of foster animals over the years. “Right now, they have the clothes on their backs, their phones, one day’s worth of pet food, and each other,” the campaign stated. Currently, the GoFundMe has raised close to $12,000 at the time of writing.

A fourth verified fundraiser, Help Support Mark and Tai After the Wildfire Took Their Home, which has now collected more than $33k, supports pastors Mark and Tai Blair of Spokane's Sozo Church. According to the campaign, the couple lost their home and belongings after decades of serving the local community.

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How GoFundMe says people can help GoFundMe outlined several ways people can support wildfire relief efforts.

The platform encourages donations through its Washington Wildfire Relief Hub, where verified fundraisers are listed in one place. It also asked supporters to share the hub on social media to increase visibility for families seeking assistance.

People can also contribute to the GoFundMe.org 2026 Wildfire Relief Fund, which provides direct cash grants to wildfire survivors using GoFundMe and nonprofit organizations delivering emergency assistance on the ground. The platform also opened a platform for users to start certified charity fundraisers for verified nonprofit organizations involved in relief operations.

GoFundMe said protecting donors remains a priority during disasters. To ensure the authenticity of these donation hubs, donations are held until beneficiaries complete identity verification.